SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Carl Junction’s Saedra Allen pitched a no-hitter as the Bulldogs rolled past Hillcrest 8-0 Friday in their first game of the Springfield Tournament.
Allen struck out 11 batters, and the only baserunners she allowed came on three walks — one each in the first, fifth and sixth innings. Allen threw a wild pitch after her first walk, and that was the only Hillcrest baserunner to reach second base.
Carl Junction (5-12) gave Allen all the run support she needed with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Sammie Sims led off with a double, and Allen’s single with one out put runners at second and third. Allison Plumlee doubled to left to score both runners, and Izzie Southern followed with another double to score Plumlee.
Plumlee smacked a bases-loaded double to cap the Bulldogs’ three-run fourth inning, and Jayden Green’s double in the sixth inning plated the Bulldogs’ final run in the sixth.
Carl Junction finished with 13 hits — five of them doubles.
Plumlee finished 2 for 4 and drove in four runs, and Southern was 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Sims and Green also contributed two hits.
