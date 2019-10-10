After a frustrating loss at Nixa, Carl Junction returns home to tackle Neosho tonight in a Central Ozark Conference football game.
Kickoff is at 7 at Bulldog Stadium.
Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster has told his Bulldogs (2-4) to prepare for a physical battle against the Wildcats (1-5).
"Neosho is a physical team, a typical (coach) Leon Miller-type squad," Buckmaster said. "We have to stop the running game. If we can't be physical and match their physicality, we'll be in for a long night. We definitely have to stop their running game. If we can do that and make them throw the football, we'll have a chance of being successful on the defensive side.
"Last week we stopped the run at Nixa with the exception of one play pretty much the entire night. Unfortunately we let them run behind us a couple of times for long touchdowns (on passes). Defensively we played outstanding at Nixa, and again, we have to match the physicality that Neosho will bring and stop their run game."
It was a frustrating 21-14 loss for the Bulldogs at Nixa. Carl Junction grabbed a 14-0 first-quarter lead as quarterback Drew Patterson hit Cole Stewart with a 32-yard touchdown pass and then scored on a five-yard run.
"We had a good first quarter, basically a quarter and a half," Buckmaster said. "Then a couple of things happened. We let them back in the game with a busted play when the quarterback scrambled and the corner came up to tackle the quarterback and let the receiver run free down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown pass. The corner was in a bind, but you don't want the ball thrown over your head as opposed to letting someone else make the tackle.
"We came back a series later and had them fourth-and-15 around the 30 and let them throw the ball over our head and into the end zone. Then we turned teh ball over before the half and set them up for an easy touchdown. From 14-0 to 21-14 in a matter of minutes, we were a little bit deflated."
The second half saw the Bulldogs fail to cash in on scoring opportunities.
"We basically dominated the game in the second half offensively and defensively," Buckmaster said. "Unfortunately we were in the red zone multiple times and didn't get any points out of the deal.
"We made mistakes ... didn't block people right a couple of times, misfired on some balls that could have been completions, didn't catch the football when it should have been caught. And we had a couple of holding penalties that hurt us in the end zone.
"We felt like we played well enough to win the game but didn't win the game. We have to be better in that situation than we were last Friday nigh and stick the ball in the end zone when the opportunity is there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.