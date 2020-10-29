It's taken 10 weeks, but the Carl Junction football team is doing something tonight it hasn't done all season.
The Bulldogs are playing a Class 4 team.
The Bulldogs tackle Monett in a first-round game of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 6 playoffs. Kickoff is at 7 at Bulldog Stadium.
Carl Junction, the No. 2 seed in the district, has gone 4-5 against Class 5 and 6 teams in the Central Ozark Conference and is coming off a 33-28 victory over Ozark. The decision wasn't secured until the Bulldogs made a goal-line stand in the final minute.
"That was huge," Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. "No. 1, we needed to get into district play, but it wasn't going to do much good if we didn't get a big win in Week 9, which we were able to do against Ozark. We played very well, very proud of our kids' bounce-back from the previous week (49-0 loss at Nixa). It gives you that momentum, that little extra energy going into the first week of district play."
Monett also won its regular-season finale 27-6 over Seneca. The Cubs, hampered by injuries much of the season, went 3-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big 8 Conference West Division.
"Monett has some quality players," Buckmaster said. "They have a little size, and the thing about Monett is Coach (Derrek) Uhl does a great job with those kids. They are not that far removed from winning a state championship a few years ago. Monett has always been real competitive and has a lot of football tradition. Their kids are going to play hard and are very well coached."
"You're at the point of the season where you win or you go home. You can't overlook anyone. I think our kids understand that, and I would expect the best performance of the season from the Monett Cubs."
Tonight's game is a renewal of the Bulldogs' and Cubs' past battles in the Big 8 Conference.
"We were talking about that," Buckmaster said. "This is my eighth year here, and my first three years we were in the Big 8 and played Monett each year. Then after that, after joining the COC, we've played in the same jamboree with Monett — not this year. Even though we're not in the Big 8, we've seen a lot of Monett the previous four years before this year.
The weather forced the Bulldogs to alter their practices this week.
"Practice has probably been different for everyone with the weather," Buckmaster said. "We're fortunate to have an indoor facility here at Carl Junction. So we took advantage of that all week long, and we thought our kids practiced very well, probably some of the best practices we've had all season.
"We're at that time of the year where everyone is all in on what we're doing. You play them one at a time. If you're not 1-0 at the end of Friday night, you're going home. We want to be 1-0 for the next six weeks."
The winner advances to next week's semifinal round against the winner of the Hillcrest-Rogersville game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.