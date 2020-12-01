CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fresh off an overtime victory against Nevada, the Carl Junction girls basketball team played its second straight late-night game and didn’t skip a beat.
The Bulldogs knocked off Joplin 53-35 in the semifinal round of the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic on Tuesday night at Carl Junction High School.
The victory lifted Carl Junction to 2-0 and extended the program’s winning streak to 29 games. It also advanced the Bulldogs to the tournament championship against Nixa, a 73-21 victor over Neosho, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
“With a young team, every game is going to be a dogfight for us,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “Our kids, I think, kind of settled in a little better today and looked more relaxed. I think Nixa is a litmus test to see where we are at. But at the same time, we have to understand that physical play is what we are going to see in the COC with the Nixas, the Republics and the Ozarks.
“I think with our youth we want to continue to get better and progress, progress every day and see, ‘Where are we?’ We have a lot of tradition here, so I think our kids believe. It’s just a matter of them doing it every possession and play by play.”
Joplin's record slips to 3-1, which is the program’s best start to a season in more than a decade. The Eagles play Neosho for the third-place trophy at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Turnovers are hurting us,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “Defensively, our girls are battling and doing good things. Our offense just isn’t there yet. We have to learn how to take care of the ball better, try to learn the system we are trying to run. It’s a work in progress. As the girls got more confident, we improved on turnovers and things. We just have to start the game better taking care of the ball.”
Carl Junction’s defense stifled Joplin early, holding the Eagles to six points in the first quarter and five points in the second.
And the Bulldogs used an opportunistic offense to pull away, mounting a 19-6 lead when freshman Kylie Scott powered in a layup on the left side. One possession later, Destiny Buerge hit a trey from deep to make it 22-6.
Buerge posted a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs. Hali Shorter was next with 13 points, including nine of those points coming from beyond the arc. Jessa Hylton added 10 points for Carl Junction.
“Destiny is a good player and likes to play off of Hali and Kylie,” Shorter said. “She is understanding some things. She has come a long way. I’m excited about what she can do this year along with the other kids too.”
For Joplin, Brynn Driver had a team-high 19 points.
Nixa 73, Neosho 21
The buckets were falling early and often for Nixa.
Behind a run-and-jump, pressure-heavy defense, Nixa built a 15-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter against Neosho (3-1).
“I had no illusions of us going 32-0,” Neosho coach Ryan Madison said. “We played a really good team here. The COC is just a brutal conference. We knew this team tonight was going to be a really tough team to play, but what is going to define us is how we respond at this point on. We got in the locker room and had four seniors address the whole team. They said some really, really good things.
“It looks to me like our mindset is right. I think these girls are trying to get better and learn some of the stuff we are trying to do. Hopefully, tomorrow we can have a really good practice.”
Senior guard Sadie Conway capped a strong first quarter for Nixa with a layup on the right side for a 13-0 lead. Neosho didn’t score until 13 seconds left on the clock, when Olivia Hixson knocked down two from the charity stripe.
But Nixa's offensive onslaught wasn’t thwarted in the second quarter. A layup in transition from Lily Mahy made it 32-11. Nixa held a 39-14 halftime advantage.
Macie Conway was the leading scorer for Nixa with 20 points, hitting 8 of 9 shots from the line. Norah Clark added 15 points.
For Neosho, Hixson had a team-high nine points, going 4 of 6 from the charity stripe.
McDonald County 39, Nevada 33
After falling behind 11-6 in the first quarter, McDonald County outscored Nevada 33-22 the rest of the way to secure its first win of the season.
McDonald County plays Seneca at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation game. Nevada will clash with Carl Junction’s junior varsity team for seventh-place at 4.
Senior guards Sydney Killion and Kristen Penn paced the Mustangs in scoring with 10 points.
Senior Tylin Hethman had a team-high 10 points for Nevada.
Seneca 71, Carl Junction B 24
The Indians built a 44-13 halftime lead and picked up their first triumph of the season.
The Indians had a pair of double-digit scorers in Makayla French and Aliysa Grotjohn, who tallied 23 and 18 points, respectively. French had a game-high three makes from beyond the arc.
Freshman Hailey Merwin scored 11 points for Carl Junction B.
