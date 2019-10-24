Carl Junction looks to fill a spoiler's role when the Bulldogs entertain Central Ozark Conference leader Joplin tonight at Bulldog Stadium.
Kickoff is at 7, and 11 seniors will be honored during pregame ceremonies.
"They are great kids and have been fun to coach this year," Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. "I've told a lot of people our team chemistry has been very good this football season, and a lot of that has to do with our seniors and the leadership we've had from our senior class. ... When we've lost, we've come back and played good the next week. That tells you our kids are hanging in there. They come back the next week and prepare and compete. That's been the big positive of this football season is our kids have competed and despite a loss, they've been able to come back and answer the bell the next week."
In its second year in the COC, Joplin (8-0) seeks to complete an unblemished run through the conference schedule. The Eagles' potent offense averages 47.6 points and has scored at least 40 points since the first two weeks of the season.
"(Zach) Westmoreland, if you can get the ball in his hands, it's like a punt return," Buckmaster said. "He can make everybody on the field miss. He's an elusive player. I see them throw the ball downfield to him when he's double-covered or triple-covered, and he still manages to catch the ball. Bubble screens, put him in the wildcat and the same thing with (Nathan) Glades and (Isaiah) Davis, get the ball in their hands and they are dangerous."
"With Joplin's ability to score, you either need to have long drives or you need to be able to answer them with touchdowns of your own," Buckmaster said. "Playing good offense definitely is a good formula to hang around. That's what Carthage was able to do. They played good offense, and Webb City, despite its turnovers, came back on the offensive side of it."
The Bulldogs (4-4) have won two straight games for the first time this season, 17-6 over Neosho and last week's 36-7 triumph over Branson for their first road victory.
"It probably was our best game overall," Buckmaster said. "We played a couple of games at home that we played pretty well, but overall in all three phases of the game, last week was our best week probably.
"The most encouraging thing about it was we turned the ball over on our third offensive play at our 20-yard line. They scored, and going down there I was concerned about how we had played on the road in previous weeks and then playing at Branson where a lot of teams have not played well. It runs through your mind ... oh no, here it goes again.
"But fortunately our kids from that point on, we played very well on offense, especially in the passing game. And our defense was fantastic the whole night. We caused them a lot of problems, a lot of negative-yard plays and controlled their offense very well."
After tonight, the Bulldogs turn their attention to the postseason. The Bulldogs appear to be locked into the No. 5 seed in Class 4 District 6 and will play next Friday at Willard.
