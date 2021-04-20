CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Kadynce Arnold and Lauren Burgess scored goals as Carl Junction defeated Neosho 2-0 on a chilly Tuesday night in Central Ozark Conference girls soccer action at Bulldog Stadium.
Arnold converted a penalty kick in the 10th minute to give the Bulldogs (9-3, 1-2 COC) a 1-0 lead at the intermission.
Burgess scored in the 67th minute, assisted by Samantha Sims.
Carl Junction had an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.
The Bulldogs' Chrissy Figueroa stopped the Wildcats' only shot on frame, and Shelby Roberts made five saves for Neosho (5-6, 0-3).
Both teams travel for road matches on Thursday as Carl Junction journeys to Willard and Neosho visits Ozark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.