For the third straight year, Carl Junction and Blue Valley North will meet in the championship game of the Freeman-Lady Eagle Classic.
The Bulldogs (4-0) and Mustangs (3-0) recorded much different wins in Friday’s semifinals as Carl Junction earned a hard-fought 60-50 victory over Rogers, while Blue Valley North rolled past Blue Valley West 57-36.
The programs have split the previous two meetings, as Blue Valley North claimed last year’s title after the Bulldogs won the 2017 championship.
The rubber match is slated for 5:30 this evening.
“It’s great for our program and it says a lot about our kids,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “And it says a lot about Blue Valley North’s kids. It’s two quality programs that get to duke it out tomorrow.”
“We’re excited to be back in the championship game,” Blue Valley North coach Ann Fritz said. “This is a great event, and we know we’ll play a good team tomorrow night. It’s so early in the season, we’re just trying to get better with each game.”
In the 23rd annual event’s consolation semifinals, East Newton hung on late to beat Joplin 40-36 and McDonald County edged Leavenworth 47-45.
CJ, 60-50
Shorter noted the Mounties made his team earn the win.
“Rogers is always solid and well-coached,” Shorter said. “Their kids play super hard. It was a good game for us. We want to get three hard-fought games in this tournament because I think that will help us down the road. Rogers definitely provided that tonight for sure.”
Senior Katie Scott led the Bulldogs with 19 points, while freshman Destiny Buerge had 18 and sophomore Jessa Hylton added 10. Kate McConnell scored 19 points and hit six treys for Rogers.
The Bulldogs led by five at the break. Buerge scored seven straight points to end the third period and Carl Junction took a 43-31 lead into the final frame. Scott’s hoop in the paint and Hylton’s wing 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 52-39 lead with 4:15 left and Carl Junction never relinquished the lead.
Blue Valley North, 57-36
McKenna Simons scored a game-high 20 points for North, while Paige Craft added 12. Brenna Morrison scored 11 for West and Lily Ba had 10.
Led by its aggressive full-court press, North had a 20-point lead by the three-minute mark of the second quarter. Lauren Cassaday’s old-fashioned three-point play made it 51-21 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
EAST NEWTON, 40-36
After building a double-digit lead, the Patriots withstood the Eagles’ fourth-quarter surge.
“I told our girls going into the fourth quarter that Joplin was capable of making a run and they did,” East Newton coach Clayton Bagby said. “They came after us, but we were able to hold on and close it out. We got some shots to fall from the outside and we were able to finish some shots around the basket. It’s good to get another win and hopefully we can get another one tomorrow.”
Led by the hot-shooting of Kaitlyn Hailey, who made four 3-pointers, East Newton held a 14-point lead by the early stages of the fourth quarter before Joplin rallied with a 16-3 run, with Brooke Nice, Brynn Driver, Gabby Quinn and Ella Hafer all contributing points.
Driver’s old-fashioned three-point play cut East Newton’s lead to 35-34 with three minutes remaining. Down three with a minute left after East Newton’s Makenna Brasier made a layup, the Eagles had an empty possession and had to foul.
A late free throw from Hailey accounted for the final margin, as the Eagles were unable to score in the final 2:30.
“It was a nice comeback, but we were lethargic for three quarters,” Joplin coach Jeff Williams said. “And I’m not sure why. We were a completely different team in the fourth quarter. We started shooting the ball with confidence and our pressure defense hurt them a little bit. We gave ourselves a chance. But just like last night, we just came up a little short.”
A freshman guard, Driver led Joplin with 14 points. Nice added seven and Quinn had six for the Eagles (2-5), who will play Leavenworth for seventh place at 1 today.
A senior, Hailey led the Patriots with 14 points. Sophomore Alyssa Coffey added seven points and freshman Shaw Coburn added five for East Newton (2-3), who will meet McDonald County at 2:30 today for fifth place.
MCDONALD COUNTY, 47-45
The Mustangs pulled out a close win by making enough plays in crunch time.
“We reacted the right way in the fourth quarter,” Mustangs coach Chris Kennedy said. “We executed our offense and defense and we were aggressive, got rebounds and made enough of our free throws.”
The game was deadlocked at 41 with 2:25 remaining.
After Leavenworth’s Jariah Wright scored on a putback inside, the Mustangs went ahead after Caitlyn Barton made 1-of-2 free throws and Ragan Wilson converted a steal into a layup with just over a minute to play.
The Pioneers missed a jumper and then fouled at the 30-second mark before McDonald County’s Jaylie Sanny made one free throw with 28 seconds left.
After a Leavenworth turnover, Wilson’s two charities with 11 seconds left all but sealed the win.
Wilson and Kristin Penn scored 11 points apiece for the Mustangs (2-3), while Alisha Jones scored 16 points for Leavenworth and Wright added 12.
Kennedy noted the win should give his team a confidence boost.
“Now we’re going to play another tough team in East Newton,” Kennedy said. “The competition here is pretty good. If we can get two wins here, well, that would be great.”
Lady Eagle Classic
At Joplin
Friday’s Results
East Newton 40, Joplin 36
McDonald County 47, Leavenworth 45
Blue Valley North 57, Blue Valley West 36
Carl Junction 60, Rogers 50
Today’s Games
1 p.m.—Joplin vs. Leavenworth (7th). 2:30—East Newton vs. McDonald County (5th). 4—Blue Valley West vs. Rogers (3rd). 5:30—Blue Valley North vs. Carl Junction (1st).
