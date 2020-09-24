Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster knows exactly what to expect when his Bulldogs play tonight at 7 at Webb City in a Central Ozark Conference football game.
“It’s the same story, different year,” he said. “Webb City is very fundamentally sound. When you run the split-back veer, sometimes you’re going to put the ball on the ground. They’ve been known to do that at times, but if they play clean on offense, they are very tough to play against.
“Defensively I think is where they stand out every year. That side of the ball is so huge for them year in and year out. Obviously they do great things on offense, too, but defensively they are fundamentally sound and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. You have to earn your big plays and points against them.”
The Cardinals (3-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 5 in the first Missouri Media poll, have won their last three games, most recently a 38-10 decision over Kickapoo in a game scheduled at midweek after Carthage announced it wouldn’t be able to play.
“I thought the kids handled it really well,” Roderique said. “Like we’ve always said this year, we’re all excited just to have the opportunity to play.”
The Cardinals rolled up 393 yards rushing, led by senior Devrin Weathers with nine carries for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
“Webb City is going to crease you with the inside or outside veer, and Weathers is going to hit the home run that way,” Buckmaster said. “Or he can break one if they run a counter.”
Cardinals quarterback Cole Gayman completed 4-of-6 passes for 56 yards and a 32-yard scoring strike to Mehki Garrard, who saw his first action of the season.
“We’ve improved (in the passing game),” Roderique said. “Typically we want to be a team that can throw it 15 to 20% of the time and we want to have a high completion percentage. We want to take some shots because we play so many teams who have so many guys committed to (stopping) the run. Cole has done a good job throwing for us.”
The Bulldogs (1-3) have lost three in a row — two by 21-20 scores to Carthage and Branson before last week’s 49-28 home loss to Joplin.
Carl Junction accumulated 510 yards last week — 169 rushing and 341 passing as Alex Baker connected on 27-of-44 passes, including nine to Noah Southern for 103 yards.
“To be honest, I thought it was the best offensive game we’ve played in about three years,” Buckmaster said. “The way we executed and the things we did ... we just didn’t cash in everything. We reached the red zone two times and didn’t score, once inside the 10.
“We ran the ball well. I was really proud of Brady Sims, our running back (72 yards and a score). We need to do a little better job finishing blocks and blocking on the perimeter than what we have been doing. When we can do that, we’ll hit some home runs now and then.”
“Carl Junction appears to be a team that is certainly much better than its record when you watch them on film,” Roderique said. “They are a talented bunch. With the quarterback back, they can get you in the run game as well as the pass game. They have lots of weapons to throw it to.
“Alex Baker is a difference maker,” Roderique said. “You always feel bad about him not being able to play last year as a coach. No matter if you’re coaching him or playing against him, you hate to see that for a kid. But he’s certainly made a huge difference this year and has been a good player for them.
“Defensively they are very attacking, come out you. They’ve lost two one-point games, so they are two points away from being 3-1.”
