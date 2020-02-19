Bulldogs, Cardinals taking big groups to state swim meet

Eight area schools will be represented at the Missouri Girls Swimming and Diving Championships this week in St. Peters.
Carl Junction, Webb City, Thomas Jefferson, Lamar, Monett and Nevada will have athletes competing at the Class 1 meet today and Friday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, while Joplin and Carthage have entries in the Class 2 event on Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Cardinals are sending eight girls apiece to the event.
Carl Junction is taking some momentum to state as the Bulldogs recently won the Central Ozark Conference meet and placed third out of 25 teams at the Southwest Missouri Championships.
“We’ve had a great season, so we hope our momentum continues at state,” Carl Junction coach Stephanie Miller said. “I’m thrilled with how they’ve done this season. They believe they can do what they set their minds to. They’re a cohesive team. They get along well … we don’t have drama. They show up and work hard, that’s what they do. They don’t know anything different, and it’s been great.”
The Bulldogs have nine entries in five individual events and also qualified in all three relays.
Senior Tyne Holt, juniors Emma Lacey and Sophia Hensley and freshman Skyler Sundy are entered in two individual events apiece, while sophomore Carsyn Smith is entered in one event.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Lacey is seeded 11th and Holt is 25th. In the 50 freestyle, Sundy is seeded 14th and Lacey is seeded 19th. Sundy is the 13th seed in the 100 backstroke, while Smith is seeded 27th. Holt is seeded 28th in the 200 individual medley, while Hensley is seeded 28th in the 100 butterfly and 31st in the 200 IM.
Senior Corinne Miller, sophomore Alanza Montez and Holt, Hensley, Sundy and Smith are options for the relays. Senior Mayson Montez is the alternate.
Carl Junction is seeded 18th in the 200 medley relay, 13th in the 200 freestyle relay and 20th in the 400 free relay.
Miller noted her team’s hard work during the season has paid off with a trip to state.
“Taking this group to state is going to be the icing on the cake for having a really good year,” Miller said.
Representing Webb City will be seniors Jalen Ansley, Ashley Philpot, Hannah Robinson, Mallory Smith, Anna Swearengen, sophomore Macy Bean and freshmen Skylar Powell and Sophia Whitesell.
“It’s a pretty good group,” Webb City coach Shawn Klosterman said. “This group of girls have put in the work. They’ve earned their spots and they’re excited for the opportunity to compete at state. This group of seniors have been the core of one of the best teams we’ve had here.”
The Cardinals will also compete in all three relays. The 200 medley relay is seeded 25th, the 200 free relay is seeded 23rd and the 400 free relay is seeded 21st.
Whitesell is seeded 21st in both the 200 IM and 500 free, while Powell is seeded 20th in the 50 free and Swearengen is the 28th seed in the 100 backstroke.
“Our goal for everyone is to swim on the second day in the finals,” Klosterman said. “We’re ranked just outside of the top 16 in almost every event we’re entered in. It’s going to take big swims to get to the finals, but I think they’re ready to do that.”
Thomas Jefferson will once again be represented at state by Caroline Martucci.
A senior, Martucci is seeded fourth in the 100 backstroke and 17th in the 50 free. Martucci placed fifth in the 100 backstroke at last year’s event after finishing third as a sophomore.
Representing Lamar in individual events will be juniors Meghan Watson and Kaitlyn Davis, and the Tigers will compete in the 200 medley relay (seeded 30th) and the 400 freestyle relay (seeded 26th). Watson is seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly and 11th in the 100 backstroke. Davis is seeded 26th in the 100 free and 27th in the 200 free.
Monett is entered in the 200 free relay, where the Cubs are seeded 28th. Nevada is seeded 25th in two relays—the 200 free and the 400 free.
The Class 1 preliminary events begin at 12:30 p.m. today. The top 16 swimmers in the preliminary events will advance to Friday's finals, the top eight in the championship finals and places 9-16 in the consolation finals.
In Class 2, Joplin senior Brenna Jones will compete in the 200 individual medley, where she’s seeded 30th. Jones swam a consideration time in the event during the regular season, and then received the news over the weekend that she’d qualified for state, Eagles coach Juliana Hughes said.
Carthage’s Madison Riley, Cassidy Smith, Nadya Housh and Hope Fultz will compete in all three relays. The Tigers are seeded 31st in the medley relay, 30th in the 200 free and 29th in the 400 free. A freshman, Riley will compete in the 100 butterfly, where she’s seeded 17th.
Class 2 prelims begin at 5 on Friday night, with the finals scheduled to begin at 3 on Saturday.
