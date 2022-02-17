ST PETERS, Mo. — Carl Junction, Webb City and Carthage all competed in the Class 1 MSHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex on Thursday.
The Class 1 preliminaries were held as the top 16 teams in each swimming event advanced to the finals on Friday. The top eight are headed to the championship finals and places 9-16 go to the consolation finals.
CARL JUNCTION
The Bulldogs had a tremendous day with eight of their 10 individuals returning to the finals.
Carl Junction’s 200 medley team of Skyler Sundy, Abigail Wilson, Chloe Miller and Alanza Montez finished third in 1:52.15. The Bulldogs’ 200 free relay of Montez, Sundy, Miller and Carsyn Smith finished ninth with a time of 1:43.41.
Miller and Sundy are both headed to Friday’s final in the 500 freestyle after placing second and sixth, respectively. Miller also qualified for the finals with a fifth place finish in the 100 free.
Sundy and Smith are headed to the finals in the 100 backstroke, placing second and 13th in the event. Wilson qualified with a 14th place finish in the 100 breastroke.
“I’m thrilled with this team,” Carl Junction coach Stephanie Miller said. “Chloe Miller and Skyler Sundy are both top-8 in three races. Abigail Wilson put down a great lifetime best in her breast, as did Carsyn Smith in her back. We just can’t wait to finish this off tomorrow.
“Our team is in its fifth year and I’m beyond proud of the program we have created. These girls just know how to show up. Our school and community is behind us 100% and it makes all the difference. As the coach, I’m just thankful, proud and happy.”
WEBB CITY
The Cardinals will have a large representation in the finals.
On the first event of the state meet, Webb City’s 200 medley relay team of Camryn Klosterman, Makenzie Storm, Sophia Whitesell and Olivia Honey hit a season-best 1:59.87 and took the last possible spot at 16th.
Skylar Powell will swim for points on Friday after placing 15th with a time of 25.51 in the 50 free. Whitesell, who also qualified, improved her team record by placing eighth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:14.69.
Another finals qualifying relay for the Cardinals came when the 200 free relay team of Powell, Avery Mitchell, Ella Holt and Olivia Honey placed 16th in 1:46.04.
Webb City capped the day with the 400 free relay team of Powell, Mitchell, Whitesell and Alix Davis placing 12th, setting a team record with a time of 3:50.05.
“This is a great year for our program,” Webb City coach Shawn Klosterman said. “Nearly every swim today moved up in the rankings and a few of our swims that earned scoring positions for tomorrow were pleasant surprises. To have so many athletes returning for finals is amazing for us. Sophia Whitesell bettered her team record in the IM and our 400 free relay also set a team record as well. I could not be more proud.”
CARTHAGE
The Tigers will have participants in four events tomorrow in the state championships.
Carthage qualified its 200 medley relay team of Aubree Santillan, Cassidy Smith, Madison Riley and Hope Fultz with an 11th place finish in 1:56.73 — a time that set a new school record.
A junior, Riley set a new school record in the 100 butterfly, placing fourth with a time of 58.40. Smith, a senior, swam a lifetime best in the 100 freestyle, placing 16th with a time of 56.81.
And the Tigers also qualified their 200 free relay team of Riley, Santillan, Fultz and Smith with a 12th place finish in 1:44.20.
“I was very proud of the girls and their performances,” Carthage coach Braden McBride said. “This is our first year in Class 1 and they took full advantage of the opportunity in front of them. Madison Riley will be our first Lady Tiger state medal recipient in school history in swimming. She has worked very hard.”
