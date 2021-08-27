CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction successfully opened its season with a 39-13 victory over the Willard Tigers in a Central Ozark Conference football game at Bulldog Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, things began to heat up as Willard scored first with a five-yard run from its senior quarterback Tyler Janes but missed the extra point.
The Bulldogs responded on the very next drive with a 72-yard touchdown connection from senior quarterback Kyler Perry to junior Ayden Bard. It would be the start of big nights from both players.
“That deep ball touchdown early in the game is what got us rolling,” Perry said.
On the following drive the Tigers threw an interception, their first of two on the night, to Bulldog junior Arlen Wakefield. CJ capitalized on the turnover when Perry scored on a three-yard quarterback keeper.
The Carl Junction defense kept up its excellent play, forcing a Willard punt on the next drive. Carl Junction again took advantage of the opportunity by marching down the field and getting in the end zone when Perry scored on his second consecutive quarterback keeper, this time from four yards out.
With under 2 minutes left in the half Willard started the next drive deep in its territory, but just a few plays in fumbled the ball and Bulldog junior Braxton Dodds recovered at the Willard 13. Unable to reach the end zone, the Bulldogs settled for a field goal to give them a 22-6 lead going into the half.
After a second quarter filled with fireworks, the third quarter started quietly with both teams exchanging drives that didn’t lead to any points. Just like in the first half, Willard was again the first team to score, but not until there were only three minutes left in the quarter. The touchdown came on a five-yard run from senior Kenyon Nixon, and the extra point was good.
On the ensuing kickoff Ayden Bard returned the kick over 80 yards for his second touchdown of the night. The extra point gave the Bulldogs a 36-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“The kickoff return was probably my favorite play of the night,” said Bard. “I just turned on the jets, hit the hole and went.”
While the game may have appeared locked up, Carl Junction’s defense and special teams refused to let up. Junior Chance Benford picked off the Tigers, which lead to a Bulldog field goal. The Bulldogs’ special teams also contributed when Bard downed a punt at the 1-yard line
“This was a game we thought we had a chance to win and it was huge for us,” said CJ coach Doug Buckmaster, “The kids did a lot of good things on both offense and defense. It’s a win to build on and move forward and keep getting better.”
The Bulldogs play next Friday at Carthage.
