CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction scored first just 35 seconds into Friday night’s Class 4 District 5 playoff game against Monett and dominated from there to advance with a 45-9 win at Bulldog Stadium.
Senior quarterback Alex Baker connected with senior Cole Stewart for a 74-yard pass play on the first play from scrimmage by the Bulldogs, but Stewart was tackled at the Monett 1-yard line, leaving senior Brady Sims to make that final yard for the 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs put bookends on the first half by scoring on their last play on a “hitch and pitch” play.
Facing fourth down-and-4 from the Monett 25 with one second left in the second quarter, Baker threw a pass to senior Drew Patterson, who caught the ball on the Monett 13. Patterson then pitched the ball to Sims, who weaved his way through the Cubs’ defense for the score as the clock ran out. The extra point was good, giving Carl Junction a 28-3 lead at the half.
“They’ve got some good athletes,” said Monett coach Derrek Uhl. “Up front, I thought our kids battled but Carl Junction made some big plays. They had more big plays than we did, and so that’s the deal.”
With the win, second-seeded Carl Junction (5-5) has another home game next Friday against Hillcrest, which upset third-seeded Rogersville 42-28.
Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said he was happy to get the win, but there are definitely things the Bulldogs need to work on as they advance in the playoffs.
“I expected Monett to come and line up and be a physical football team and they were, but I disliked our physicality tonight,” Buckmaster said. “I don’t think we played our best football game on either side of the ball by any stretch. But in saying that, we thank the good Lord for the win and the opportunity to be out here. We’re a better football team than that, and we’re going to need to be and our kids need to understand that.”
Carl Junction added two touchdowns at the end of the third quarter, one on 33-yard punt return by Stewart and one on a 19-yard run by Sims.
Sophomore Constance Graham kicked a 24-yard field goal to cap Carl Junction’s scoring, while Monett managed to beat the running clock at the end of the game to put up its only touchdown on a four-yard pass from sophomore Daven Madrid to senior Dylan Smith.
“We’re at that point where you’ve got to be 1-0 every Friday night or Saturday or you’re not playing any more,” Buckmaster said. “We need to be more consistent. We’ve played some very outstanding football games this year and we’ve played a couple where we didn’t play at all. We’ve played some great football teams very close and we’re capable of doing that. We just need it week in and week out.”
The Bulldogs’ Sims rushed 12 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns while Baker connected on 11 of 19 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns.
Noah Southern had three catches for 84 yards and a touchdown while Cole Stewart had four catches for 80 yards and Patterson had three catches for 42 yards and a score.
Monett’s Madrid connected on 6 of 10 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, and junior Corbin McCully rushed seven times for 52 yards. The Cubs (3-6) had 176 yards of total offense.
