The high school football season arrives right on time.
“It’s time to play,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “All that offseason summer stuff and three weeks of practice in August, it’s time to go. We’re all tired playing against each other. It’s time to play someone with different colors.”
It’s a tough opener for the Bulldogs tonight as they entertain Webb City, the defending Central Ozark Conference champion. Kickoff is at 7 at Bulldog Stadium.
The Cardinals return 50 lettermen and 12 full or part-time starters from last year’s team that went 13-1 and lost in the semifinals of the Class 4 playoffs.
“Same old Webb City,” Buckmaster said. “I don’t think there are any secrets. They will be prepared. We’ll have to play well.”
For the second straight year, the Bulldogs’ lineup took a hit during the summer as quarterback Alex Baker, the starter the last half of last season, and linebacker Isiac Shields, the leading tackler the last two seasons, were injured at the Bentonville West team camp. Then center Ethan Howard was injured on the first day of preseason camp. All are out indefinitely.
“We’ve lost obviously some key players on both sides of the ball,” Buckmaster said. “It’s all part of it. Good teams find a way to overcome the adversity. You play with the cards you’re dealt. You have to regroup and find another way sometimes as opposed to what you may have originally perceived your team. I still believe we’re very capable of having a good football season. We’ll find out Friday night and see where we’re at.”
One big change for the Bulldogs is eight players will be starting on both offense and defense.
“Numbers are down, and we will be playing more players on both sides of the ball after two-platooning the first five years here and most of last season,” Buckmaster said.
Garret Taylor steps in at quarterback and returns to the secondary at cornerback.
Other probable two-way starters are Cole Stewart at wide receiver and cornerback, Teagan Armentrout at running back and free safety, Jackson Huffman at tight end and outside linebacker, Noah Southern at H-back and inside linebacker, Sage Honey at offensive and defensive tackle, Micah Lieberman at guard and defensive tackle and Jesse Cassatt at right tackle and defensive end.
Brady Sims will also see action at running back, and Drew Patterson, Trentyn Lehman and Mylas Derfelt join Stewart at wide receiver. Alex Marsh and Reese Bonjour are in the offensive line at center and right guard, respectively.
Other defensive starters: Dylan Sims at end, Hunter Row at inside linebacker and Jack Colgin at outside linebacker.
Reese Vogel returns as the placekicker, and Vogel or Southern will be the punter.
The Bulldogs played their jamboree last Friday against Monett, Nevada and Carthage.
“I thought as a whole we did some good things,” Buckmaster said. “We were very vanilla in what we did offensively and defensively. Unfortunately we gave up one or two plays defensively, but those were plays we weren’t game-planning for. We did a good job running the football for the most part.”
Webb City’s Devrin Weathers (9) tries to get past a host of Carl Junction defenders during their 2018 season opener in Webb City.Globe | Laurie Sisk
