This season may be a first during Doug Buckmaster’s 31-year coaching career.
Carl Junction starts the season without a returning skill position player on offense.
The Bulldogs do return three veteran linemen in senior tackles Darris Hill (265 pounds) and Kameron Bennett (260) and junior center Ross Craig (270). Senior Michael Phipps (210) and junior Josh McDermott (190) are the starting guards.
There is a three-man battle among senior Kyler Perry, junior Nathan Pianchon and sophomore Dexter Merrell for starting quarterback.
“It’s still going,” Buckmaster said a week before the season opener. “We have three of them, trying to get more consistency out of them. They all do some good things. We do a lot of great things; we’re just too inconsistent and have too many miscues. We have to be more focused on a daily basis and get that consistency. We may practice great half the time and the next time not very good. Or we may have a great practice, and the next day we have a bad practice.
“Kyler Perry has the most experience from playing a little bit last year (completing 16-of-34 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown). He and Nate Pianchon shared time in jayvee games. Kyler is a run and throw threat. It’s amazing for a kid his stature (5-foot-10, 160 pounds) to have such a strong arm. He can zing it for being small in stature. Nate can run the ball and throw the ball. Dexter Merrell is a big-time run threat who maybe doesn’t quite throw it as well as the other guys, but he’s going to be a very good quarterback. ... Whoever is the quarterback, the other two will line up in the slot.”
Juniors Chance Benford and Arlen Wakefield, senior Josh Cory and freshman Tony Stewart are candidates at running back.
