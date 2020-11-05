Don't be fooled by Hillcrest's 2-8 season record.
One week ago the Hornets posted their second-highest scoring total of the season and knocked off third-seeded Rogersville 42-28 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 5 playoffs.
"Hillcrest has a lot of good athletes," Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. "Those athletes can make plays. They are very disruptive at times on defense.
"You have to keep in mind in the second week of the season they played West Plains (Ozark Conference champion and the top-seed in this district) to a 27-26 game at West Plains. West Plains supposedly was missing a couple of defensive players due to quarantine, but again, Hillcrest made plays."
Second-seeded Carl Junction (5-5) plays host to the sixth-seeded Hornets tonight at 7 in a district semifinal game. The winner advances to play West Plains or McDonald County for the district title next Friday.
The Bulldogs began their postseason with a 45-9 victory over Monett. Carl Junction scored in the first minute and led 28-3 at halftime.
Quarterback Alex Baker hit 11-of-19 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns, and his receiving trio accounted for all the catches — Cole Stewart four for 80 yards, Noah Southern three for 84 and Drew Patterson three for 42.
"Last week we played a good football game for the most part," Buckmaster said. "Happy to get the win, and our kids did a nice job. Monett up front was pretty good. Monett played hard and competed hard. Two or three of their kids are some of the better kids we've seen all year."
Buckmaster is pleased with the Bulldogs' preparation this week.
"We've had three good practices," he said. "It's been great weather this week, completely opposite than what it was a week ago weather wise. We had bad weather every day, and now we've had good weather every day."
Hillcrest and Rogersville were tied 28-28 at halftime last week, and then the Hornet defense limited Rogersville to seven offensive plays on two series in the second half.
Quarterback Mike Floyd passed for 180 yards, including a 72-yards strike to Colby Baker. Dante Sample rushed for 174 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown to produce the halftime tie.
"They are a very multiple, spread-type offense," Buckmaster said. "They do a lot of motion and try to be deceptive with things. The schemes that they run offensively are pretty good. With the speed they have at tailback, they are capable of making big plays.
"The quarterback is 6-1, 260 pounds," Buckmaster said. "He's not a run threat, but he doesn't need to be a run threat. He needs to disperse the ball to the right guy, and they have some kids who can run and go catch it."
Last week was Hillcrest's first playoff victory since a 36-7 triumph over West Plains in 2013. They lost their next game seven years ago today — Nov. 6, 2013 — to Carl Junction by a 29-28 score.
Down by seven points, the Bulldogs got the ball at their 34 with 1:17 left. A 47-yard hitch-and-pitch from Dustin Satterlee to Tanner McMurtrey to Keynan Scheurich put the ball at the Hillcrest 19, and the Bulldogs scored five plays later on Satterlee's four-yard pass to Brayden Allen. Satterlee then ran in the 2-point conversion for the victory.
