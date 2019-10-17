Branson has struggled in recent seasons, but there’s no denying there is something different about the Pirates when they play at home.
“They sure play a lot of very good teams close at home,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “For whatever reason, people seem to not play their best when they go to Branson. I don’t know exactly why that is, but they came close a year ago to knocking off Webb City. And they played Carthage close a few weeks ago. They seem to play very well at home as opposed to on the road.”
Carl Junction tackles the challenge of playing at Branson tonight at 7.
The Pirates (1-6) haven’t won since the season opener when they downed Republic 42-29 at home. The Pirates lost their other two home games by one point to Ozark and nine points to Carthage.
Carl Junction (3-4) also has played better at home this season, most recently a 17-6 victory over Neosho last week.
“We need to go on the road and finish a game,” Buckmaster said. “We played well enough at Nixa to win a football game, but we didn’t finish it (21-14 loss after leading 14-0).
“We have to play very well defensively and see what we can muster up on offense. We’ll have to find a way to manufacture some points. I think we have a pretty good game plan, but we need to go out and execute it.”
The Bulldogs’ low-scoring game last week certainly is rare in these days of mostly wide-open offensive football. Only once in the last 10 years has the Bulldogs scored fewer than 17 points in a victory – a 14-10 decision at Republic last season.
And, there have been only three games in the last 10 years that a Carl Junction game has had less than 23 total points – a 21-0 victory at East Newton in 2011, a 14-7 postseason loss to Webb City in 2015 and a 10-7 loss at Ozark in 2016.
One reason for the Bulldogs’ decline in production last week was they didn’t have the ball.
“We ran 12 offensive plays in the second half,” Buckmaster said. “You’re not going to score very many points with 12 plays unless you score in the first couple of plays on each drive.”
The Wildcats drove the length of the field on their first possession of the second half, a drive that consumed more than 11 minutes off the clock but did not result in any points.
“We had a good first drive to start the second half,” Buckmaster said. “We had fourth down-and-2, and I thought about going for it. But with a 17-6 lead, I decided to punt and pin them deep, and we did on the 1-yard line.
“They had the ball for more than 11 minutes and drove 94 yards (in 17 plays). It was chilly, standing on the sideline with your hands in your pockets and not doing anything for much of the half. I’m sure (Neosho coach) Leon Miller would like to play the whole game like they did that drive. Unfortunately for them they didn’t get it in the end zone, which was fortunate for us.”
Carl Junction scored 14 points in the first quarter on a 20-yard run by Cole Stewart and a 12-yard pass from Drew Patterson to Garrett Taylor.
Reece Vogel kicked a 34-yard field goal late in the second quarter, set up by a Trentyn Lehman interception.
The Bulldogs had 189 yards total offense. Patterson hit 7-of-11 passes for 77 yards and rushed for 51 yards on 10 attempts.
“Actually we played pretty good offense in the first half, and we played well defensively in the first half,” Buckmaster said. “We turned the ball over twice, once on a batted ball at the line of scrimmage.”
