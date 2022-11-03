The Carl Junction Bulldogs (4-6) are headed north to Kansas City for a Class 4 District 7 semifinal meeting with the Center Yellowjackets (9-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Center received a bye in the opening round of district play. Carl Junction topped Grandview on the road last Friday, 42-13.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs will face a high-octane offense from the top-seeded Yellowjackets.
“We’re going to have to get a hat on some people and play a physical brand of football,” Carl Junction head coach Doug Buckmaster said.
Center has averaged 54 points per game through their first nine games. They’ve scored as many as 62 and have not scored fewer than 42 in a game. In fact, CHS has only scored in the 40s in two games. Every other outing saw the Yellowjackets tally 53 or more. The most they surrendered in a game was 31 points in a Week 3 win over Class 3 opponent Oak Grove.
As Carl Junction prepares for their unbeaten opponent Friday night, Buckmaster believes the schedule they play in the regular season has prepared them well.
“I do believe we are probably the best football team they’ve (Center) played all season,” Buckmaster said. “Our run through the COC, I’d say, will do nothing but help us in this football game. I know our kids understand that they have to play a physical football game (Friday) night, and they’ve been through a few physical football teams already this year.”
Center faced five Class 3 schools in the state of Missouri and three Class 4 schools during the regular season.
As Buckmaster alluded to, the Bulldogs face exclusively Class 5 and 6 schools inside the Central Ozark Conference. That’s not to suggest that he isn’t aware of what his team is up against Friday night when they face Center.
“Now, I’m not saying that Center isn’t a good football team, because they are a very good Class 4 football team,” Buckmaster added.
The Yellowjackets’ quarterback Joseph Vick stands at 6-foot-5. Vick has thrown for 2,281 yards on just 112 completions for an average of 20.4 per completion. He also has 29 touchdowns through the air and just four interceptions. Vick’s completion percentage is 75.7 and he has a quarterback rating of 145.6.
Junior running back Jacoree Love dons the nickname “Juice” and has gone for nearly 1,300 rushing yards in nine games. His total of 1,286 yards on 118 carries is enough for an average just shy of 11 yards per carry. Juice has crossed the goal line 21 times this year. He also catches the ball out of the backfield with 10 receptions, 232 yards and four TDs.
Buckmaster added that Love’s game could be compared to the style of Ramone Green of Nixa and Quin Renfro of Joplin.
The Yellowjackets have three senior receivers and all have more than 20 catches. Leading the way is 6-2 Armand Russell with 38 catches, 854 yards and 11 scores.
Buckmaster noted that the No. 4 ranked team in Class 4 features speed. Not just on offense, but defense as well.
“They have a lot of speed,” Buckmaster said. “So, they can make mistakes and overcome them due to their speed on defense. We’re going to have to execute really well, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game.”
Defense is something that Buckmaster believes will have to be on its game Friday night. A lot of Center’s games this year have been “over in the first half," as Buckmaster mentioned, once they jumped out to large leads early on and had running clocks the rest of the way.
“We’re going to have to play well in space,” Buckmaster said. “We have to tackle well in space and not give up the home run plays.”
Carl Junction’s junior QB Dexter Merrell has more than 1,900 yards of total offense through 10 games, with 561 of those yards coming via his legs. The Bulldogs have four more rushers with more than 200 yards on the season. The next most is 398 from sophomore running back Tony Stewart on 67 rushes. Stewart averages 5.9 yards per carry.
CJ has two receivers with more than 20 catches in 2022. Malakhi Moore has 22 total for 455 yards while Ayden Bard has reeled in 23 receptions for 318 yards.
Merrell has accounted for 10 of the Bulldogs’ 21 offensive touchdowns and has five running and five passing.
The Bulldogs will look to give Center a different kind of contest on Friday as the Yellowjackets have yet to see a game stay close into the final quarter of play. Center has only played in three games all season that didn’t end with a running clock.
