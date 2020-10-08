Carl Junction’s offense has been clicking the last three games.
In losses to Joplin and Webb City and last week’s 41-6 victory over Neosho, the Bulldogs averaged 470 yards, raising their season total to 350 yards per game.
“We’ve played pretty decent offense all year,” Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Starting with the Joplin game, we’ve played much better offensively and a little more consistent. In a couple of games we’ve lost this year, we didn’t score the points we should have. We seem to be moving in a positive direction offensivlely.”
The Bulldogs play host to Republic tonight at 7 in a Central Ozark Conference contest.
It’s a matchup of 2-4 teams, and both have beaten the same teams — Willard and Neosho. The Tigers have lost their last four games, most recently a 41-14 setback last Friday at Joplin.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Buckmaster said. “They are very capable offensively. They run the ball much better than they probably have in the last three or four years. They have good schemes on offense. Defensively they seem to be better than what they were a year ago.”
Bulldogs senior quarterback Alex Baker passed for 350 yards and four touchdowns last week as the Bulldogs scissored a four-game skid. Baker has completed 60% of his passes this season, throwing for 1,209 yards and nine TDs.
“We’ve done a great job in the passing game,” Buckmaster said. “Alex has played very well, and our offensive line has pass protected very well. Our receivers have done a great job. I feel like we have some playmakers out there, so we’ll utilize them.”
Noah Southern and Cole Stewart have been the Bulldogs’ top two receivers. Southern has 28 catches for 418 yards (14.9 average), and Stewart has 23 receptions for 414 yards (18.0). Drew Patterson is another target with 15 catches for 205 yards (13.7).
Running back Brady Sims has almost 60 percent of Carl Junction’s rushing attempts this season — 78 for 409 yards (5.2 per carry).
“Even though we’re throwing for a lot of yards, I think we’re running the ball better,” Buckmaster said. “Our offensive line is playing more physical than what they did earlier in the year. We would like to continue to get better in the running game and have more balance between the running game and passing game. That will make you better.”
Southern also leads the defense with 53 solo and 82 total tackles, almost 14 per game. Jesse Cassatt has made 47 tackles, including a team-high seven behind the line of scrimmage, and Jack Colgin and Hunter Row have 43 and 41 tackles, respectively.
