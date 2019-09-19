After sputtering on offense in the first two games, Carl Junction's offense broke out in a big way last Friday with a 55-48 victory over Republic.
"I thought we'd done better in practice with just practicing the one quarterback," Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. "I was hoping to maybe score two or three touchdowns and be in the game. We played really, really well on offense. We played better this past Friday night than probably anytime a year ago the entire season. We'll find out if we can show back up and do the things we did this past Friday. Hopefully the same group shows up with the same focus and the same effort."
The Bulldogs are back in action tonight at 7 when they travel to Willard to play a team of Tigers for the third consecutive week. Carl Junction lost at Carthage in the second week of the season before beating Republic last week.
In contrast to the Carl Junction-Republic offensive explosion, Willard lost 10-7 last week to Nixa. The Bulldogs and Willard are two of the six teams in the Central Ozark Conference who are off to 1-2 starts this season.
"It's the typical Willard football team, a lot of big kids," Buckmaster said. "They sure grow them big in Willard. That's for sure. They have a nice quarterback, a big tailback who is a good athlete and about 225 (pounds). They have two big loads in the backfield to go along with their big kids up front.
"When you play Willard, you play two different philosophies with their power football game and then their spread football game that they are going to give you in most games. With that power football, unbalanced looks, and then boom — they're in five-wide."
After scoring just one touchdown in their first two games, the Bulldogs accumulated 55 points and 1,069 yards last week. It was the most points the Bulldogs have scored since a 56-12 victory over McDonald County on Oct. 21, 2016, in the first round of district play.
Drew Patterson made an impressive debut at quarterback, passing for 288 yards and five touchdowns while completing 14-of-20 passes.
"I know what Drew is capable of doing," Buckmaster said. "I knew that Drew gave us the best chance to run our offense with the run-pass game. Did I expect him to throw for 300 yards and six touchdowns? I don't think that had crossed my mind at that point, but I'm very pleased and more than happy that he did.
"We had a nice flow and were executing plays and showing a lot of formations. It sure makes it a heck of a lot easier as a play-caller when you have that rhythm to the game."
The Bulldogs also got the ground game going as Brady Sims rushed for 183 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns, and he caught a 71-yard touchdown pass.
"Brady Sims, our tailback, had an outstanding game," Buckmaster said. "I've thought all along that Brady had a chance to be a very good tailback. He was able to showcase his abilities last Friday night. Our offensive line played much better. They played much harder, played with much more effort. We were able to run the football, and that's a big plus. We've felt all along we've had outstanding receivers who are playmakers. We were able to be diversified there as far as everybody getting multiple touches ... and those kids did a great job of being aggressive and physical and getting knockdowns on corners and safeties while blocking on the perimeter."
But on the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs' defense struggled getting stops after playing well the first two weeks.
"Both first halves of our first two games, (the defense) was able to keep the team in the game," Buckmaster said. "You have to give credit to Republic. They did some good things. We have to correct some mistakes we made against Republic. ... I didn't expect for us to have to score on basically every possession. We would have liked to have gotten more stops than we did defensively."
