There’s a different yet familiar foe for Carl Junction in tonight’s prep football season opener.
The Bulldogs have played Webb City in Week 1 the previous four seasons and six of the last eight years.
However, tonight the Bulldogs travel to Willard to kick off their nine-game Central Ozark Conference slate. Kickoff is at 7.
Carl Junction’s team and fans certainly know the way to Willard. Tonight’s game is the Bulldogs’ third at Willard in their last eight games, dating back to the middle of last season.
“We were fortunate to win all three games against Willard our first three years in the COC,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Then we had them twice last year at their place and lost both of those games. Here we are again to open the season. Hopefully we can turn that tide back the other way.”
The Bulldogs went 4-6 last season with two losses to the Tigers and three against state finalists — Class 4 champion Webb City, Class 5 champion Carthage and Class 6 runner-up Joplin.
Buckmaster reports a successful preseason camp.
“We’ve had a good three weeks of practice, and I felt like we got a lot out of the jamboree last Friday night,” he said. “We’re ready to play a football game, a real football game. Probably most importantly we’ve managed to stay healthy this summer and through these three weeks of fall practice.”
Staying healthy means senior Alex Baker is back as the Bulldogs’ quarterback. He started the last half of his sophomore season but missed all of last year after suffering a dislocated ankle on the final play of a team camp in Bentonville, Arkansas.
“He appears to be 100 percent,” Buckmaster said. “He hasn’t had any issues. It will be great to watch him play Friday and see where he’s at.”
The Bulldogs return 15 starters — nine on offense and six on defense. They have their biggest roster in Buckmaster’s eight years at the helm, which allows them to two-platoon.
“Two-platoon makes a huge difference,” Buckmaster said. “It keeps more kids involved, and it allows kids to focus on one side of the ball. They don’t have to learn all the schemes ... up front as an offensive lineman/defensive lineman, you don’t have to learn all the schemes offensively and defensively. Obviously when you consistently day after day practice on one side of the ball, you’re going to get better at that position. I’ve always said that you can take a below-average player an average player, and you can make an average player an above-average player, and hopefully above-average players great players if you can two-platoon. And I believe you’ll have less injuries.”
The Tigers return 10 starters from last season’s 5-6 team. They beat Carl Junction 48-6 in the fourth game of 2019 and 41-14 in the district playoffs.
“Willard is a big football team, maybe not as big as they were in previous years,” Buckmaster said. “They are doing the same old things. Offensively they will give you a lot of unbalanced looks and try to run the football with some deception. And then before you know it, they are jumping into five-wide. Our No. 1 goal defensively is we need to stop their run. They run a very talented tailback in Marshall Swadley, 5-10, 235-pound back who moves very well. He’s a load to tackle, and he did a good job last year splitting time.”
