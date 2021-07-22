Carl Junction hurdler/sprinter Alanza Montez has been named the girls track and field athlete of the year by the Globe’s sports department.
Montez capped her junior season by earning three medals at the Class 4 Track and Field Championships in Jefferson City, accounting for 15 of the Bulldogs’ 21 points, placing them 14th in the team standings.
She finished second in the 300 intermediate hurdles, fourth in the 100 hurdles and ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay team that finished second.
Montez swept the hurdles races in the Central Ozark Conference and district meets, and she won the 300 hurdles at sectional. The 4x100 relay team that also included Olivia Vediz, Salma Lewis and Shiloh Sluder won their race at conference, district and sectional.
“She has drive,” Bulldogs coach Mark Robertson said. “She wants to do her best at all times, and she has the drive to do that. She’s an exceptional athlete, and she’s an exceptional learner. She listens, and she tries to do whatever you ask of her to do.”
Montez also ran on the cross country team and was part of the Bulldogs’ swimming team that tied for sixth in the Class 1 state meet, the highest finish in school history.
“She’s a beast and doesn’t give up,” Robertson said. “She was as steady as can be for us throughout the entire season. One thing you can always say about anyone in the Montez family is they have strength. They are strong.
“We’re proud to have her, and we wish her the best in anything she does in her senior year and beyond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.