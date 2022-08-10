At the start of a season, everyone typically sets team goals. Some don’t even need to be written out and posted on a locker room wall.
Just ask the Carl Junction volleyball team. One year ago, the Bulldogs finished 24-11, ending the season with a heartbreaking 3-2 district-title loss against Central Ozark Conference rival Webb City. Suddenly, Carl Junction’s hope of repeating as district champions vanished.
The Bulldogs don’t need any team goals to be motivated about this fall season.
“They were very disappointed in that loss,” Carl Junction coach Cheryl Sharples said. “It has motivated and driven them all offseason. We are extremely excited to get back out on the volleyball court. We have been looking forward to getting back out there since the end of last season.
“We will have a successful season provided everyone stays healthy. We have a great mix of experience and strong newcomers.”
Carl Junction soldiers in this season with six lettermen, five starters returning and a slew of newcomers expected to break onto the varsity scene.
The Bulldogs graduated three seniors from last year, headlined by outside hitter Jessa Hylton. The 2020 all-stater, who went down with a torn ACL at the midseason mark last year, racked up 922 kills over her four-year career.
Olivia Vediz (libero) and Maggie Brown (middle hitter) each graduated as well for Carl Junction.
As the curtain rises on this fall, the Bulldogs have a strong nucleus of players back in the fold. It starts with Arkansas commit and setter Logan Jones, who filled up the stat sheet last year with 1,003 assists, 231 digs, 132 kills, 61 aces and 30 blocks.
Jones became a two-time all-state player after the season. Sharples is excited to see what Jones can accomplish as a senior.
“Lo’s ran our offense for three years,” Sharples said. “It’s obviously great to have her back for her senior season. She’s done such great things for us. We expect even more from her this year.”
Also back is a talented trio of hitters in senior Destiny Buerge, junior Kylie Scott and sophomore Karissa Chase. Buerge amassed 317 kills, 283 digs and had 26 aces last year, while Scott slammed 239 kills with 57 blocks and 25 aces.
A right side hitter, Chase recorded 139 kills with 23 blocks as just a freshman.
“We have three pretty experienced hitters with Destiny, Kylie and Karissa,” Sharples said. “We will be looking for those three to take a lot of swings for us. We look to them in go-to situations.”
Rounding out the returning starters is junior middle hitter Aubreigh Fowler, while senior outside hitter Chloe Taylor comes back with significant varsity experience.
Carl Junction’s newcomers include seniors Jocelyn Brown (defensive specialist/setter), Adia Kennedy (middle hitter) as well as juniors Sara Buchele (hitter/defensive specialist), Abigail Wilson (defensive specialist) and sophomore Jocelyn Wengert (defensive specialist).
“Jocelyn Brown has a little bit of varsity experience in situations,” Sharples said. “She didn’t play a ton, but she played a little bit. She’s really quick on defense. We are looking for her to fill in that libero position (in place of Vediz).”
Sharples said her team has a chance to be versatile offensively.
“We have solid ball control. Our setter runs a quick, efficient offense,” Sharples said. “We have several options of hitters to put the ball away. But our inexperienced players will have to make an impact quickly. We need them to get lots of touches in every skill for us to grow as a team.”
Carl Junction opens the season at home against Kickapoo at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30.
“I think we have an opportunity to be pretty successful,” Sharples said. “First and foremost, we want to go out and compete every single night. If we do that and worry about the process of the game, the outcomes will take care of themselves.”
