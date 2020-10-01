Carl Junction and Neosho have the same goal in tonight’s Central Ozark Conference football game: Put the ball in the end zone more regularly.
Kickoff is at 7 on the new turf at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho.
The Bulldogs (1-4) have gained almost 900 yards of offense in the last two weeks, but they scored 28 points two weeks ago against Joplin and 14 points last week at Webb City.
“We had 373 yards against Webb City, and that’s a lot of yards against a Webb City football team,” Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Same as we were the week before when we had 510 yards against Joplin but only put up 28 points on the board, we have to start cashing in on those opportunities and put the ball in the end zone.
“We had a 9 1/2 minute drive to start the game last Friday night — I’d like to say we planned for a 9 1/2 minute drive but I’m not going to go there — we controlled the ball and did the things we needed to do to shorten the game but we did not get to the end zone. But I do think our kids are getting much more confidence.”
Neosho (0-5) has been shut out three times this season — most recently 51-0 last week at undefeated Nixa — and has scored 22 points.
“We’ve had injuries, some sickness and some different stuff,” Wildcats coach Leon Miller said, “but we’re not using that as an excuse. We’ve been hit pretty heavy injury-wise, which has forced us to bring some young kids up who are working hard and battling hard and trying to get better. They are having to grow up in a hurry.”
“Neosho has some very quality players,” Buckmaster said. “Maybe not as physically as big as they have been in Coach Miller’s first few years at Neosho, but Leon Miller-coached teams always play hard and compete. They are a somewhat young team, but they’ll play hard. We’re 1-4, so I don’t think we’re in a position to overlook anything.”
The Bulldogs have lost four straight since their season-opening victory at Willard. Last week they lost 28-14 at Webb City, but Buckmaster was pleased with the effort.
“I was very pleased with the way our kids competed at Webb City,” he said. “It was actually the first ball game that we’ve competed on both sides of the ball a full game. I was very concerned going into halftime when they were able to put points on the board before the half and make it 21-7 ... how we would react and come out and play the second half. We haven’t reacted well at times in previous years, but to come out and hold them scoreless in the third period and score a touchdown ourselves. It was a 21-14 game until the final minute.”
The Bulldogs average 317 yards — 209 through the air and 108 on the ground. Alex Baker has completed 74-of-128 passes for 857 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. The top trio of receivers are Noah Southern (22 for 265 yards), Cole Stewart (19 for 289) and Drew Patterson (12 for 171). Brady Sims has run 65 times for 308 yards.
“Offensively they are pretty balanced,” Miller said. “They tend to be heavy more on the pass than the run, but they are capable of both. Defensively, I’m impressed with their D-line and the way they get off the ball. They are a solid football team.
“There are no gimmies in this league,” Miller said. “You have to be ready to go. You get done with one, and you line up and here comes another. You have to be sharp each and every week. We were young coming into this year — I knew we would be — and inexperienced in some areas. Between that and some injuries and other issues, it’s compounded. But like I said, we’re not using that as an excuse. We have to get those kids ready to play and put them in positions to be successful. We haven’t found the answer on how to do that yet, but we keep working every day to get there.”
