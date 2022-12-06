CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys basketball team recovered quickly from a slow start in the first quarter to put the clamps on Aurora and beat them 72-46 at the Carl Junction High School gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (3-1) trailed by as much as six points in the first quarter as the Houn’ Dawgs started fast, but a scoring spurt combined with a defensive stand in the final 2:45 of that quarter gave Carl Junction its first lead of the evening at 16-15.
Aurora (0-4) managed to tie the game in the second quarter, but the same formula as the first quarter, an offensive push with a defensive stand in the final 2:45 of the half gave Carl Junction a 36-28 lead at halftime.
The lead would eventually balloon to 30 points in the fourth quarter, but CJ Coach Justin Pock said it certainly didn’t feel like a 30-point game.
“By the end of the first half I wouldn’t have said it would be a 30-point game,” Pock said. “We made some mistakes early and we learned from those. We made some corrections at halftime and the guys came out and played really hard. We talked about how important the third quarter was going to be and they responded. They did a good job. We started locking down some of their players and they’ve got some nice players.”
The Bulldogs’ winning formula worked again in the third quarter when Carl Junction scored eight points in the final three minutes of that quarter and again held Aurora scoreless to expand the lead to 19 points at 56-37.
Carl Junction put on an offensive show in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points to Aurora’s five points to build their largest lead of the game at 72-42 and start the running clock that continued from the 2:35 point to 21.9 seconds when AuroraSophomore Landon Boatwright scored two free throws to bring the lead back under 30 points. Boatright would score once more in the final 20 seconds to make the final score 72-46.
Carl Junction had three players in double figures. Senior Ayden Bard scored 22, freshman Cooper Vediz scored 18 and junior Jeff Hocut scored 13 points.
“Ayden Bard showed up, he’s a senior and he took over as a leader,” Pock said. “Cooper Vediz played above being a freshman. He did really well defensively. Jett Hocut hit some big threes for us and I thought a lot of guys came together and we played as a team.”
Other scorers for Carl Junction were senior Lucas Vanlanduit with eight points, senior Ky Warren with six points and sophomore Wyatt McAfee with five points.
Aurora was led by senior Hayze Hoffman and sophomore Seth Shoemaker with 13 points each.
Senior Daunte Floyd added six points, seniors Kelton Brown and Trandan Darnall scored five points each and sophomore Landon Boatwright had four points.
The Bulldogs play the Pittsburg, Kan., Purple Dragons at Carl Junction High School on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.