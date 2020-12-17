CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It took Carl Junction almost a full quarter to score.
But the Bulldogs picked up the pace in the second quarter and defeated Springdale 45-31 Thursday night in a girls basketball game inside the Bulldogs' gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (6-2) did not score until Destiny Buerge hit a 3-point goal from the right wing with three seconds left in the first quarter. Fortunately for Carl Junction, Springdale also had problems on the offensive end, scoring only four points on rebound baskets by Nevaeh Griffin with 6:17 left in the quarter and Mary Haskins four minutes later.
"A little bit of it was probably we didn't play a freshman game before and a jayvee game before," Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. "We just didn't come out with the energy that we needed to have. We talked about that at halftime and challenged the kids. We had much better energy in the second half."
Midway through the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored three baskets — a shot off the backboard by Buerge, shot in the lane by Kylie Scott and a layup by Jessa Hylton — in a 48-second span to take an 11-9 lead. Hylton hit two more buckets and Buerge and Scott added one apiece as the Bulldogs took a 19-15 lead at halftime.
"A lot of that lack of energy caused us to keep the ball on one side of the floor. We didn't move it very well." Shorter said. "Late in the first half we started moving it a little bit. We got some good looks at the basket, some buckets, and we were able to get a few transition points, which were important. I still feel like we're scoring way too much just from our defense and not enough from our offense. But we're young, and we'll get better. A win is a win."
Another Buerge trey midway through the third quarter gave the Bulldogs their first field goal of the second half, and Hali Shorter connected from the arc a minute later as the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 29-19 after three stanzas. Carl Junction maintained at least an eight-point lead the rest of the way.
Buerge, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, finished with 21 points, including 13 in the second half. Hylton contributed 11 points — six in the second quarter and five in the fourth.
Haskins topped Springdale (1-9) with 10 points, six in the first half.
"Coach (Heather) Hunsucker does a really good job of getting her kids to play hard and play smart," Shorter said. "We've had this little battle between us for the last four or five years. It's always a good contest because both teams play hard. We just have to get going right from the get-go."
Carl Junction has a road game on Monday night at Monett.
