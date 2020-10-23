Carl Junction’s football team has spent this week strictly looking ahead to tonight’s regular-season finale.
There was no reason to look back.
The Bulldogs (3-5) tackle Ozark (5-3) tonight at 7 at Bulldog Stadium in a Central Ozark Conference contest, and both teams are looking to bounce back from losses last week.
Carl Junction’s worst half of the season parlayed with Nixa’s best performance resulted in a 49-0 victory for the Eagles. All the points were scored in the first half.
“Obviously we didn’t play well in any phase of the game,” Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. “We made some mistakes early that let the game get out of hand in a matter of one quarter. I actually think our kids played hard. We just made so many mistakes it was unbelievable. When you’re turning the ball over offensively and you give up a fumble on a kickoff return for a touchdown and get a punt blocked inside your 15-yard line, things just kind of snowballed and it turned into one of those nights.
“You have to credit Nixa. They were ready to play, jacked up and ready to go. When we made those mistakes, they capitalized on them in a hurry. They had all the momentum and we had none. We didn’t play well defensively although in fairness to our defense, the field position that Nixa got on a continuous basis in the first half ... they didn’t have to do a whole lot to score a touchdown.
“I told the kids afterwards when we get home, we’ll dump that game film in the trash can and not worry about it and move on to this week.”
Ozark lost to Webb City 48-13 last week, trailing 21-7 at halftime and 28-13 in the third quarter before the Cardinals scored the game’s final 20 points.
Ozark rushed for 284 yards against the Cardinals. The Tigers’ only losses have been to the league’s top three teams — Carthage, Nixa and Webb City.
“They run the football. No doubt about that,” Buckmaster said. “They can play-action pass you a little bit off that run game, but there’s no doubt they line up and want to run the football. That’s no secret to anyone.”
Buckmaster reported practices this week have been better.
“I think we’ve had a better practice this week than what we had the week before,” Buckmaster said. “That was one of the issues prior to going to Nixa was whether we were prepared to play or not.
“We practiced better this week, and I’d be really surprised if our kids didn’t come out ready to play. There wasn’t anything good about last Friday night other than I do think our kids kept playing and didn’t give up. Again, hats off to Nixa. They played fast, physical, hard.”
The Bulldogs average 113 rushing and 220 passing yards per game.
Quarterback Alex Baker has completed 118-of-210 passes for 1,551 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Top targets have been Noah Southern (36 catches for 509 yards), Cole Stewart (33 for 574) and Drew Patterson (21 for 263).
Brady Sims averages 83 yards per game on the ground with 124 carries for 663 yards.
Southern also leads the defense with 67 solo and 104 total tackles. Hunter Row and Jack Colgin have 58 and 57 tackles, respectively, and Jesse Cassatt has 47. Southern also has eight tackles for loss, one more than Cassat and two more than Row.
The Bulldogs appear locked in at the No. 2 seed in the Class 4 District 5 standings. This week’s point total is 40.16, which ranks behind undefeated West Plains (55.90) and ahead of Rogersville (36.81).
The Bulldogs will have a home game next Friday night to open district play.
