LAMAR, Mo. — The Carl Junction girls, East Newton boys and College Heights Christian girls won team championships, and two Lamar runners captured individual titles during a busy Saturday of cross country district races at the Jeremy’s Creek Course.
The top two teams and top 15 individuals in each division qualified for the state championships next Saturday in Columbia.
CLASS 3
The Bulldogs and Bolivar each scored 50 points in the girls race.
Carl Junction runners all finished in the top-16, led by Alanza Montez’s sixth place with a time of 20 minutes, 20 seconds. The Bulldogs’ Mason Montez was eighth, Kaitlynn Franks 14th, Hannah Franks 15th and Abbey Goebel 16th.
Kiersten Potter, a freshman from Lamar, won the girls race in 19:27 for the 5,000-meter course.
Other state qualifiers included Nevada’s Calli Beshore (third) and Allie Rains (12th) and Aurora’s Kaci Singer (fourth) and Aubrey Boatwright (seventh).
Lamar senior Kolin Overstreet won the boys race in 16:15, and teammates Joe Kremp and Ethan Pittsenbarger placed seventh and 14th, respectively, as the Tigers finished second in the team race with 75 points. Bolivar had five runners among the top-12 and won with 38 points.
Carl Junction had two state qualifiers in Logan Carnes (ninth) and Dylan Higgins (13th). Tristan Gaddis of Mount Vernon finished 11th.
CLASS 2
East Newton runners occupied half of the top eight finishes, and the Patriots claimed the team crown with 42 points.
The Patriots’ Kelton Sorrell finished second in 17 minutes, crossing the line 27 seconds after winner Sam Shuman of Spokane. Also for East Newton, Garrett Downum was fifth, Gabe Bergen seventh and Jacob Nennion eighth.
Southwest was second with 63 points, led by Travis Sickles (ninth), Xander Deshields (13th), Christian Long (14th) and Caison Uthe (15th).
Caleb Wicklund of College Heights Christian qualified for state with his 10th-place finish.
The College Heights girls turned in a strong performance — all seven runners were in the top-20 — and earned team honors with 30 points, and East Newton was second with 69.
Grace Bishop led the Cougars with a third-place finish in 20:51, trailing Summit Prep teammates Alexis Workman (20:18) and Olivia Lynch (20:40). Also for CHC, Jaira Glaser was fifth, Klohe Burk seventh, Jayli Johnson ninth, Shelbi Post 13th, Avery Parker 17th and Emily Colin 19th.
Top finishes for the Patriots were Dorothy Smith (10th), Ellie Hicks (14th) and Kylie Voorhies (15th).
CLASS 1
Liberal finished second behind Blue Eye in both the boys and girls team standings.
Blue Eye’s girls had a near-perfect score with 18 points, led by winner Riley Arnold (18:55). Blue Eye’s boys scored 35 points, led by champion Ryan Cardenzana (17:08).
Liberal’s boys scored 51 points and had three top-10 finishers in Rowdy Myers (sixth), Max Dingman (seventh) and Bryson Overstreet (eighth).
Also qualifying for state were Jasper’s Hunter Hinds (second in 17:44), and Purdy’s Dawson Abramovitz (11th) and Zack Brewer (13th).
Cailee Lake and Chloe Lake finished fifth and seventh, respectively, to lead the Liberal girls, who scored 46 points.
Five more area schools qualified individual state entries — Jasper’s Annika Anzjon (fourth) and Olivia Moss (eighth), Sheldon’s Madison Garren (10th), McAuley Catholic’s Abi Street (11th), Purdy’s Joy Grace (12th) and Wheaton’s Lori McNeil (15th).
