CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — As he switched positions during his high school career, Drew Patterson probably woke up some mornings and wondered where he would be placed that day.
"I've been a quarterback my whole life," he said. "But (my junior) season I was playing receiver, then Alex Baker got hurt and I went back to quarterback. I kind of wondered a little bit, but wherever they needed me is where they got me."
With Baker returning last fall, Patterson moved back to wide receiver with some action at slot receiver.
He'll remain at receiver to start his college career as Patterson signed a letter-of-intent with Ottawa University on Wednesday afternoon in front of friends and family in the Carl Junction High School Commons Area.
"I'll play wide receiver some slot receiver as well," he said. "Of course, my secondary position is always quarterback in case something happens, somebody goes down."
Patterson had 54 receptions for 740 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, earning first team all-district honors and third-team all-conference and all-area laurels.
At quarterback as a junior, he accounted for 1,910 yards and 20 touchdowns, completing 115-of-196 passes for 1,617 yards and 17 touchdowns and rushing for 293 yards and four scores.
Patterson chose Ottawa over Evangel University in Springfield.
"(Evangel) is a great school, a great place," Patterson said. "I like it a lot, great people and everything, but Ottawa had more to offer. And it always felt like home when I visited there. I think that's what it's all about. It's your future. You have to decide what's best for you. I feel like this is the best decision for me."
Patterson doesn't think his recruiting was affected much by COVID-19.
"They still had their visits," he said. "You just have to wear a mask, be safe ... as long as you follow protocol, I don't know how hard it was for them. For me it wasn't that hard."
With the coronavirus, Ottawa is playing a split football season this year. The Braves played six games last fall, going 4-2, and they have five games scheduled this spring, starting March 6 against Bethany.
