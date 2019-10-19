BRANSON, Mo. – Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster understands that there are some places that are just more difficult to play at, and Branson High School seems to be one of those.
“I have said this for four years, this is a tough place to play,” Buckmaster said of the Pirates’ stadium set on a hillside on the north edge of Branson. “It’s a beautiful place to play. I don’t know what the distraction is, but I have seen a lot of teams come down here and not play well, including us three years ago.”
The Bulldogs didn’t get caught up in the surroundings on Friday night and left Branson with a 36-7 victory.
“It’s nice to come down here and take care of business,” Buckmaster said. “That was a good decisive win.”
Early on it looked like the Bulldogs (4-4) might just fall into the trap. A Branson interception at the Carl Junction 16-yard line led to a Pirates’ touchdown and early lead. But that was all the offense that Branson (1-7) could muster as the Carl Junction defense held the Pirates to just 95 yards of total offense on the night.
The defense also put some points on the board. Alex Marsh recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Hunter Row sacked Branson quarterback Tristan Pierce for a safety in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
“Our defense played really well and had a great game plan,” Buckmaster said. “We were able to take away their running game and their jet sweep and then key on their passing game.”
While the defense was shutting down Branson, the combination of Cole Stewart and Drew Patterson was nearly unstoppable for the Carl Junction offense. Patterson hit Stewart nine times for 242 yards and three long touchdowns (63, 29, 52 yards).
“Our offense really came together,” Stewart said. “Drew was able to stay in the pocket and our line did awesome.”
The Bulldogs have won four straight over Branson since joining the Central Ozark Conference in 2016. They will wrap up the regular season at home against league-leading Joplin next Friday. Branson travels to Willard before both team open district play on Nov. 1.
Carl Junction36Branson7
