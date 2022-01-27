CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction played close with Lebanon through the first three quarters but pulled ahead in the final period to upend the Yellowjackets 59-51 in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs took a 29-24 lead at halftime but saw the lead narrow to 48-45 after three quarters.
Carl Junction outscored Lebanon 11-6 to seal the victory.
“Lebanon took a 39-36 lead halfway through the third quarter but we were helped by Ayden Bard’s aggressive play and clutch free throws by Kyler Perry and Jarret Holcut,” said Matt McGee, Carl Junction’s assistant coach.
Bard netted 22 points to top the Bulldogs and all scorers. Josh Cory added 16 and Perry 11 for Carl Junction, which hiked its record to 4-13.
Austin Hendrick led the Yellowjackets with 16 points, while Isaiah Greenwood added 13 and Peyton Mitchell 12.
Carl Junction will play at Springfield Central at 7 p.m. Friday.
