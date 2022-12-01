CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Thursday night marked the fourth-straight year that Carl Junction and Nevada matched up in the Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic.
And, for the fourth-straight year, it was the Bulldogs who emerged victorious.
With a big effort in the fourth quarter, the Class 5 No. 3 Bulldogs managed a 53-47 win in the championship game and improved to 3-0 on the young season.
“Nevada was great tonight, they were terrific,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “Our kids found a way to win. That was a good ballgame for us to find a way but for three quarters, I’m not sure sometimes what we were doing and I think our kids would tell you that, too. We were a little out of whack and a lot of that has to do with Nevada. We found a way to win, the kids started playing there late in the fourth and making some things happen. We’ve just got to stay with it and continue to get better.”
It was a back-and-forth game throughout, with eight lead changes in the first half alone. Carl Junction led 23-20 at the break, and looked like it might take control early in the third with Nevada committing four turnovers on its first five possessions. That allowed the Bulldogs to take a 26-20 lead.
Nevada (2-2) rallied to tie it at 27, and then took a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter after Nevada’s Clara Swearingen banked in a three pointer from deep to make it 40-36.
Carl Junction’s duo of junior Kylie Scott and senior Destiny Buerge turned it on down the stretch, though, and combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter alone. and the Bulldogs were terrific from the free throw line in the final eight minutes, making 11 of 14 attempts.
Nevada still led 45-41 with 3:32 left to play, but Scott grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled – she made both free throws. After Buerge came up with a steal, Scott grabbed another offensive rebound and scored to tie it.
She was fouled on that play but missed the free throw. Buerge got the rebound and scored with 2:45 on the clock to make it 47-45, and Carl Junction didn’t trail again.
Scott added a free throw with 2:16 left, and sophomore Dezi Williams scored to cap a 9-0 run that made it 50-45. Buerge added a free throw with 28 seconds remaining to make it a four-point game, and Scott scored in the waning seconds for the final total.
Scott, who had nine points in the fourth quarter, finished with 21 and Buerge added 19. Williams finished with five, and sophomore DeShaye Buerge and freshman Jadyn Howard had two points each.
All-tournament team
Destiny Buerge was named tournament MVP, and Scott was also named to the all-tournament team. Nevada’s Swearingen and Abbey Heathman were also honored, as well as Neosho’s Karlee Ellick and three others from Springdale and Parkview.
