WEBB CITY, Mo. — The fourth-seeded Willard softball team downed fifth-seeded Carl Junction 14-3 in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon at Webb City softball field.
Willard, improving to 19-16, takes on top-seeded Nevada at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the district semifinals. Nevada received a first-round bye.
The Tigers of Willard started fast against the Bulldogs. After falling in an early 1-0 hole, Willard plated four runs across in the first and five runs across in the second and third innings.
Carl Junction cut the deficit to 11 with two runs in the fourth, but the hole proved insurmountable.
The Tigers generated 12 hits in the contest. Alyson Miller went 2 for 3 with one home run and four RBI, while Harley Durr collected two doubles and drove in three.
Jazlyn Rennison added two hits with three RBI, while Burks added a solo home run for Willard. She also pitched all four innings and surrendered two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Hannah Cole suffered the loss for Carl Junction. She allowed six earned runs and walked three batters.
Madilyn Olds paced the Bulldogs' offense by doubling twice and finishing with two RBI. Carl Junction finished 10-16 — its first 10-win campaign since 2015.
The Bulldogs should return a solid core as they graduate just three seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.