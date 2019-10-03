To paraphrase the television game show "To Tell the Truth," will the real Carl Junction Bulldogs please stand up.
In the last three weeks, the Bulldogs have beaten Republic 55-48, lost at Willard 48-6 and defeated Ozark 56-20.
"I hope that what we saw last week and two weeks prior to that are the real Carl Junction Bulldogs," coach Doug Buckmaster said. "My hope is that the past three weeks, we have found our identity overall as a football team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Obviously at Willard things didn't go like we'd hoped they would go. We've found out what we can do well on offense and what we can't do well on offense. I hope the real Carl Junction Bulldogs are the team that played versus Republic and Ozark, and the game in between taught us some things that will help us each week in the future."
The Bulldogs are back on the road tonight against Nixa in a matchup of two of the four teams in the Central Ozark Conference tied at 2-3. Kickoff is at 7.
Last week the Bulldogs won despite running only 38 offensive plays to Ozark's 72. Helping the discrepancy in plays was the Bulldogs recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for one of their five touchdowns in an 11-minute stretch midway through the first half, and they scored two fourth-quarter TDs on interception returns by Noah Southern (85 yards) and Trentyn Lehman (93 yards).
Quarterback Drew Patterson hit 10-of-12 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed for 66 yards and a score. Southern caught five passes for 109 yards.
"What I liked about our football team as a whole is we played a more complete football game in all three phases last Friday night," Buckmaster said. "You take away the first drive of the ball game (when Ozark drove 80 yards for a touchdown), our defense settled in and played very, very well. If not for a fourth-down offside penalty near midfield when they were going to punt and a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, we were outstanding on defense. After the first drive of the game, we dictated the physicality of the game.
"We were very outstanding on offense. I think we scored on every possession that we had. Our kids executed very well. And one of the things that is overlooked is Reece Vogel, our kicker, did a great job of putting the ball in the end zone time after time in the first half. When you make a team like Ozark have to drive 80 yards, that's a big advantage. We limited their field position, and Reece was a big part of that."
Nixa is coming off a 20-6 road victory over Neosho.
The Eagles led just 6-0 before scoring twice in less than a minute in the fourth quarter. Ramone Green and Riley Childs scored on runs of 3 and 30 yards, sandwiched around a Neosho fumble on the kickoff.
Nixa's defense held the Wildcats to 97 yards, including 34 in the first half, and it recovered four fumbles.
"They probably mix the run and the pass a little more than what they've done in past years," Buckmaster said. "They run the same type of plays, but they run them out of different formations week to week. Defensively up front they have two or three really nice players, and they have some athletes. We're going to have to play well obviously going up there. We need to prove that we can play on the road, and at this point we haven't. Hopefully that will change (Friday) night."
