All season long, the Carl Junction Bulldogs and West Plains Zizzers have been on a collision course to meet in the postseason.
The highly anticipated showdown between the state-ranked girls basketball squads is finally here.
Unbeaten Carl Junction (26-0) meets West Plains (27-1) at 6 p.m. tonight in a MSHSAA Class 4 sectional contest at Nixa High School.
The third-ranked Bulldogs and second-ranked Zizzers have been near the top of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association’s Class 4 rankings all season.
“We’ll be facing a well-coached, athletic and disciplined basketball team,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “They execute very well. They run a tough matchup zone and a press that gives a lot of teams trouble. They’ve got a number of kids who can shoot the ball from the outside. They’re awfully good. It’s a very good opponent, and we’ll have our hands full.”
Tonight’s winner advances to play either Sullivan (24-2) or Jefferson City Helias Catholic (15-12) in the quarterfinals on Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
West Plains cruised past Rogersville 58-28 for the District 11 crown, while Carl Junction topped Webb City 72-32 in District 12.
Champions of the Ozark Conference, the Zizzers are led by junior MacKenzie Brunson, seniors Bre Harlan and Cass Cunningham, and sophomore forward Ashton Judd. West Plains scores 55 points per game and allows 35. Their lone loss came to Northside from Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Carl Junction’s starting lineup features seniors Katie Scott, Shila Winder, Dani Wrensch, Taylor Hughes and freshman Destiny Buerge.
The Central Ozark Conference champion Bulldogs, the lone unbeaten team in Class 4, are scoring 64 points per game while allowing 36.
Shorter said the keys to success against the Zizzers are simple.
“We need to get off to a good start and limit turnovers,” Shorter said. “Rebounding will be a big key, along with contesting their outside shooters. Offensively, we need to establish Katie inside early in the game.”
Carl Junction and West Plains have several common opponents, as both have earned wins over Kickapoo, Republic, Ozark and Nixa.
It’s the fifth straight year the Bulldogs are in the sectional round.
After back-to-back trips to the Final Four in 2017 and ’18, Carl Junction suffered a loss to Rogersville in last year’s sectional. That setback has provided extra motivation for the Bulldogs, Shorter said.
“We’re back to this point, and we have another shot at it,” Shorter said. “Our kids are excited about being in this game. We know we’ll have our hands full. West Plains is a very good basketball team. We feel if we play our game we’ll give ourselves a shot.”
Notes: Three girls teams from the Central Ozark Conference won district championships — Carl Junction in Class 4 and Ozark and Republic in Class 5. In Wednesday’s Class 5 sectionals, Ozark plays Rock Bridge, and Republic meets Kickapoo.
Tigers look to advance
In another Class 4 sectional, Nevada (23-4) meets Grain Valley (19-7) at 6 tonight at Lee’s Summit High School.
