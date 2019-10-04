NIXA, Mo. — Drew Patterson and the Carl Junction offense came out Friday night and showed the kind of high octane that the Bulldog faithful have seen in two of the last three games.
But that fast start didn’t last and gave way to a sluggish performance that saw the Nixa Eagles rally for a 21-14 victory.
“Everything was clicking,” Patterson said. “Then, I think, we just let the easy plays go.”
Patterson wasted no time showing off his arm, finding Cole Stewart for a 37-yard gain on Carl Junction’s first play. Five plays later, the pair connected again to put the Bulldogs on the board. Patterson hit Stewart in stride on a quick slant, and the junior receiver went 32 yards to the end zone.
Carl Junction (2-4) was in control early as a 5-yard touchdown run by Patterson early in the second quarter had the Bulldogs up 14-0.
But Nixa (3-3) wasn’t fazed.
On the second play of the ensuing possession Eagles quarterback Reid Potts scrambled to his right and found Evann Long streaking up the sideline for a 77-yard score. It was the first of three touchdown passes on the night for Potts, with two going to Long, as he completed 13 of 18 passes for 209 yards.
“He had a good game for sure,” Nixa coach Richard Rehagen said of his junior signal caller. “His second touchdown was really a nice throw, and with a lot of pressure coming up. I just thought he played really well.”
With the game tied at 14-all in the final minute of the first half, Nixa appeared to take the lead when Clayton Uber picked off a Carl Junction pass and weaved his way 50 yards to the end zone. The score was negated by a penalty, but Potts and the Eagles offense answered the call. A 4-yard touchdown pass to Alex Wentz with nine seconds left gave Nixa a lead that it would not relinquish.
“Being down 14 and our guys coming back like that, it was a great second quarter,” Rehagen said. “I would love to take a lot more of that. We were down 14 and really on our heels. We just really got after it.”
Carl Junction did have a couple opportunities in the second half.
Junior Brady Sims spearheaded a 17-play drive deep into Nixa territory. Sims carried the ball 11 times during the drive, including on nine consecutive plays, to set up the Bulldogs inside the red zone. But a holding penalty on a fourth-down play that would have resulted in a first down pushed Carl Junction back and the ensuing pass was incomplete.
“I feel that we just beat ourselves with the penalties and I overthrew a route,” Patterson said. “I feel that we just got in our own way.”
The Bulldogs had two more possession in Nixa territory, but both ended with interceptions as the Eagles held on for the victory.
Carl Junction will return home on Friday to host Neosho while Nixa entertains Branson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.