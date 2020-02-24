CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —The Carl Junction girls basketball team completed an undefeated run through the Central Ozark Conference with Monday’s 54-37 win over Nixa.
Brad Shorter’s Bulldogs went 9-0 in the COC and improved to 23-0 overall.
The Bulldogs, holding a 24-20 lead at halftime, outscored the Eagles 18-7 in the third quarter to get breathing room.
Senior Katie Scott scored 24 points, and Destiny Buerge 13 to spark Carl Junction.
Ali Kamies topped Nixa with 10 points.
The Bulldogs will end their regular season by hosting McDonald County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
