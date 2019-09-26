It's homecoming tonight at Carl Junction as the Bulldogs battle Ozark in a Central Ozark Conference football game.
Kickoff is at 7 at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs' offense, which scored only six points last week against Willard, must cash in on as many offensive series as possible because there might not be too many opportunities.
"(Ozark is) running the ball very effectively out of (its) flexbone offense," Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. "They control the ball as they have done the last few years. I think they had around 80 offensive snaps last week against Nixa. That's a heck of a lot of snaps. They like to control the football and will throw the play-action pass.
"We will have to make our possessions count. When you're playing somebody like that, they can limit your number of possessions in a game. So we need to make the ones we get count and see if we can hang in there with them."
In last week's 20-14 victory over Nixa, the Tigers (3-1 with a 40-3 loss to Willard), under former Monett coach Chad Depee, had approximately 400 yards on offense and they had possession of the ball for more than three quarters of the game.
"They are a high-risk, high-reward defense," Buckmaster said. "They've always liked bringing a lot of pressure, but they are going about it in a different way this year. That's caused people some problems. They've won three games without scoring 21 points or more. That tells you they do control the football and they are limiting the possessions of the opponent."
The Bulldogs (1-3), one week after scoring 55 points against Republic, committed five turnovers in the 48-6 loss at Willard. Carl Junction trailed 7-0 after the first quarter before Willard broke away with 34 second-quarter points.
"When it took off, it definitely went downhill pretty fast," Buckmaster said. "What I told (Willard coach) Brock Roweton after the game was what one week mattered to both teams. We'd played so well offensively the week before, and they scored seven points and got beat by Nixa. Then for them to come out and play as well as they did and for us to play as bad as we did on the offensive side of the ball ... offensively we gave them 14 points and I credit another touchdown that they got because we threw another interception around our own 30-yard line."
Quarterback Drew Patterson, who has started the last two games, has hit 31-of-62 passes for 521 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Brady Sims leads the ground game with 50 carries for 259 yards, and Cole Stewart and Noah Southern have 11 receptions apiece for 212 and 120 yards, respectively.
Southern also leads the defense with 48 total tackles, and four more Bulldogs average at least seven tackles a game — Hunter Row with 37 tackles, Jack Colgan 35, Trentyn Lehman 32 and Jesse Cassatt 28.
"We have to regroup," Buckmaster said. "I think we've had pretty good practices this week. Hopefully our kids will rise to the occasion. We have a lot of kids who are questionable for this game, but it's part of it. You have to prepare and hopefully prepare to play well."
