Just a few days after playing in the championship of the Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the Carl Junction girls basketball team found itself in the championship of the Mustang Classic on Wednesday night in McDonald County.
The Bulldogs took runner-up in Arkansas but they topped Bentonville West 69-40 for the first-place trophy this time around.
Carl Junction applied immediate pressure to Bentonville West to start the game. CJ opened up the contest with a 22-7 lead after one quarter of play. The Bulldogs got seven points a piece from Kylie Scott and Dezi Williams in the opening stanza.
The Wolverines hung around after outscoring the Bulldogs 17-14 in the second period. The halftime score showed Carl Junction ahead 36-24.
A 23-point third quarter saw the Bulldogs all but wrap it up as they took a 59-31 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Destiny Buerge scored seven of her 11 total points in that third quarter. Scott led the Bulldogs with 19 points. The 6-foot-3 junior hit two 3-pointers as well. Williams was right behind her with 18 points. Hali Shorter finished with nine points and got them all from beyond the arc with three triples.
Savannah Rangel led Bentonville West in scoring with 17 points. Rangel had a game-high five 3-pointers. Maysa Willis added nine points on three triples.
The Bulldogs are now 8-1 this season. They’ve now won the CJ Classic, taken second in the Tournament of Champions and won the Mustang Classic. Up next for Carl Junction is Strafford. The Indians come to town on Friday and tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Buerge and Scott were named to the Mustang Classic all-tournament team.
