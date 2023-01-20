PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Carl Junction girls basketball team went back and forth with Blue Valley Northwest (Topeka) in the semifinal contest of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament on Friday night at Pittsburg High School. But the Bulldogs saved their best for the fourth quarter as they completed a comeback to win 45-42 and reach the championship game on Saturday.
That's something they've done in all four tournaments they've competed in this year — reached the championship. On Friday, they managed to do so with a big run in the fourth quarter.
"That was huge for us, for our kids to be able to sustain, to get punched in the mouth there at the end of the third and keep fighting," said Carl Junction Head Coach Brad Shorter.
That punch Shorter is talking about came via five consecutive points for the Huskies to take a 33-28 lead at the end of the third quarter. The momentum even carried into the next period as Blue Valley scored the first four points of the next quarter for a 9-0 run and a 37-28 advantage.
"I think we just realized that we have to step up our defense, because offensively things weren't really clicking for us tonight," Carl Junction senior Hali Shorter said.
That's when the Bulldogs (14-1) responded. Destiny Buerge got a steal and converted a fastbreak layup — something she did at least four times in the game. CJ got a stop and fed Kylie Scott in the paint on the next possession. Scott drew a foul and converted two free throws to bring the score to 37-32.
"I thought we did a really good job there in the late third — and in the fourth — of rebounding and kind of attacking their guards with pressure at the right time (and that) proved to be the difference," Shorter added.
The next Blue Valley (4-6) possession saw another key stop for the Bulldogs. One of the Huskies guards tried to attack the baseline on Hali Shorter but Shorter cut her off and forced her right to the baseline and out of bounds to force a turnover.
Dezi Williams lobbed the ball over the top on the next possession to an outstretched Scott, who caught it for an easy lay in. Bulldogs down three.
A little later, trailing 39-36 now, Shorter caught a pass in the left corner and fired up a quick 3-pointer that was nothing but net to tie it up with 3:15 remaining in the game, and 39-39 made for the eighth tie of the contest.
"It felt really great, honestly," she said. "I felt that myself, and our team in general, we didn't play our best tonight. So at the end when it was getting close, I was just trying to do everything I could to get a stop or to get a tip on a pass or really anything to get my teammates open. Or if I needed to be the one to shoot the shot."
Shortly after that basket by Shorter, the Bulldogs were in the double bonus and shot free throws the rest of the game. Scott went to the line first and went 1 for 2 to grab a 40-39 lead. Buerge went two consecutive times and shot a perfect 4 for 4 to make it 44-39 with less than a minute to go.
"First, we had to start fouling, which gave them easy buckets at the line," Blue Valley Northwest Head Coach Tiffany Dirks said. "They made a few runs on us. We got into a situation where we were making some poor decisions on passing and they capitalized on them and that was about a six-point swing quick on us."
The Huskies weren't done yet. Elise Grosdidier received a pass on the left wing and fired up a triple to make it 44-42.
Dirks added that she was proud of her girls for hanging around despite the run Carl Junction went on and staying in the ballgame.
Scott went back to the line after being intentionally fouled. CJ's center went 1 for 2 again to make it 45-42. Blue Valley was unable to convert on its final attempt.
It was a back-and-forth contest all the way through. Each team held a lead at some point in all four quarters and each quarter featured a tie. The Bulldogs grabbed a lead in the third quarter when Buerge launched a full-court pass to Klohe Burk for a layup, making it 25-23.
It was a low-scoring first half, but the Huskies took the lead going into halftime when Logan Wittrock drilled a three to make it 20-17.
Lainie Douglas led Class 6 Blue Valley Northwest with 11 points and Tamia Davis added 10. No. 4 Carl Junction was paced by Buerge with 22 points. Scott was the Bulldogs' next highest scorer with 7.
"Just to watch my team battle so well against them and to come up just three points short, that's amazing for our girls because they're (Carl Junction) such a quality program. So, I'm proud of us," Dirks said.
Dirks added that her team has played a very tough schedule this year "one of the toughest she's seen."
A tightly contested game is something that coach Shorter and Hali believe will only help them throughout the rest of the season.
"It'll be huge," Shorter said. "A game like this lets us know where our weaknesses are at. Obviously, size gives us fits. Because, with the exception of Kylie (Scott) we're not very big."
"It definitely helps a lot," Hali Shorter said. "I think having some of those situations where we have Kylie (Scott) on the bench with two fouls or Destiny (Buerge) has two fouls and just having other girls step up and find what their role is going to be during those high-pressure games is just really important for us and I think it will only help us moving forward."
Coach Shorter added that he had not seen the Huskies' Davis on film and didn't see her play Thursday night so she was a difference maker in the game. He noted that Davis' speed and athleticism made a difference in Buerge's overall game by staying in front of her and cutting her drives off. Dirks added to that point saying that her team's help side defense was a key tonight as well.
The Bulldogs provided a spark from their defense in what really seemed like a game that was carried by defending the basket for both teams. The zone defense that Shorter had his girls running led to a lot of forced turnovers. Klohe Burk had a key one in the third period that helped the Bulldogs draw even.
"It was huge tonight because in that first half I felt like we didn't get very many buckets," Shorter said. "Most of our buckets came at the free throw line and Destiny's (Buerge) steal run outs."
Carl Junction's four championship appearances in tournaments is a goal the Bulldogs set out for earlier this year. They have one more tournament to go as they look to continue their success.
"We just want the opportunity to play in that championship and see what happens," Shorter said. "One of our goals coming in this year was to be in every championship of every tournament. So far, so good.
"We need to focus on getting better offensively with the fundamental pieces."
FORMER TEAM
Shorter has been leading the girls basketball team at Carl Junction for the last nine seasons. Prior to him, the Bulldogs were led by Blue Valley Northwest's Dirks for two seasons.
"I was their head coach years ago, so, it was playing against the guy that replaced me," Dirks said. "There was a little on the line for me. I coached older sisters of those players."
One older sister that Dirks is referring to would be Megan Scott, the older sister of CJ's Kylie Scott. Megan went on to play collegiate basketball at MidAmerica Nazarene University after beginning at Pittsburg State University.
Destiny's older sister, Desirea Buerge, was actually someone that Dirks had to coach against. Buerge played at Webb City under Brad Shorter during those years.
