CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction and Nevada both earned convincing wins in Tuesday’s semifinals of the Carl Junction Lady Bulldog Classic.
As a result, the pair of state-ranked teams will collide in Thursday’s championship game.
Class 4 No. 7 Carl Junction beat Seneca 55-23 after No. 5 Nevada handled Springdale (Arkansas) 54-29 inside the CJHS Gymnasium.
Thursday’s championship game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. after Springdale and Seneca square off for third place at 7.
Carl Junction missed out on playing for the championship last year after a setback to Seneca. The Bulldogs made sure history did not repeat itself.
“I think our kids remembered what happened last year,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “Last year, Seneca had a strong team, and we didn’t take care of business. It’s nice to be back in the title game this year. Hopefully we play well against Nevada.”
Nevada is the tourney’s defending champion.
“It’s always a goal of ours to get to the championship here, and it’s always a goal to win it,” Tigers coach Brent Bartlett said. “We’ve met the first goal. We know the team we’ll play will be well-coached, and it should be a competitive game.”
In Tuesday’s consolation action, McDonald County topped Joplin 61-40 and Neosho beat the Webb City junior varsity team 54-20.
CJHS, 55-23
Utilizing a pressure defense to convert turnovers into points the other way, the Bulldogs raced out to a 20-4 lead by the end of the first period. Carl Junction was up 34-12 at intermission and 45-20 after three periods.
“We took care of business early, and that was good to see because that propelled us to the victory,” Shorter said. “I didn’t think we looked as smooth tonight. Seneca had something to do with that. We had some possessions where we just didn’t finish, and we had some possessions where we didn’t get the looks we wanted. But this is just the second game of the season, and I don’t expect us to be playing our best basketball right now.”
Three players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs (2-0), as senior guard Shila Winder had 16, freshman guard Destiny Buerge added 15 and senior forward Katie Scott contributed 13.
Sophomore guard Aliya Grotjohn led Seneca (2-1) with nine points, while junior guard Makayla French added seven.
NEVADA, 54-29
Up 11 after the first period, hot-shooting Nevada scored the final 13 points of the second quarter to take a comfortable 40-14 lead into halftime.
A trey from Alison Bower gave Nevada a 30-point cushion with two minutes left in the third period, and the final outcome was never in doubt in the fourth quarter.
“We knocked down shots early, and Calli Beshore had nine points in the first quarter to really jump-start our offense,” Bartlett said. “Payge Dahmer hit some big shots, Lindley Ferry is an improved player for us and Alison Bower gave us a boost with nine points. And our defense was pretty good. We made a little adjustment early after they hit a few 3-pointers.”
A senior guard, Beshore scored 19 points for Nevada (2-0), while junior guard Bower added 11 and senior guard Dahmer had nine.
“We’re pretty balanced, and we’ve been that way the last couple of years,” Bartlett said. “It seems like any position out there can score for us.”
MCHS, 61-40
After a close first half, McDonald County outscored Joplin 35-16 after the break.
“This is a nice win against an improved Joplin team,” Mustangs coach Chris Kennedy said. “In the second quarter, we weren’t scoring to set up our press and that’s what hurt us. In the third quarter, we hit some shots, and that let us set up our press. Our girls are figuring out their roles, and they’re doing things well.”
Joplin coach Jeff Williams said turnovers and a lack of rebounding doomed his squad.
“We were turning it over and letting them get second shots,” Williams said. “Those things haunted us in the second half. I think we can fix the rebounding, but we have to figure out how to play against pressure.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Joplin’s Brooke Nice tied the game at 24 before the Mustangs took a two-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Eagles trailed by three after Ella Hafer’s old-fashioned 3-point play, but the Mustangs pulled away for good with a 10-0 run, with hoops from Rita Santillan, Kristin Penn and Ragan Wilson giving McDonald County a 40-27 advantage.
The Mustangs (1-1) pushed their lead to 20 with 3:20 to play.
Santillan scored 19 points, while Penn had 17.
Hafer paced Joplin (1-3) with 12 points, while Nice added 11 and Gabby Quinn contributed seven.
NEOSHO EARNS FIRST WIN
Ignited by a pair of big runs, the Neosho Wildcats earned their first win of the season.
The Wildcats (1-2) scored the first 13 points of the game, but Webb City answered with an 11-0 run. Neosho then put together a 33-2 run.
Junior Olivia Hixson and freshman Baylie Bowers scored 11 points apiece for Neosho, and freshman Reagan McInturff added nine. Kyah Sanborn scored 12 and Kate Brownfield added eight for Webb City.
Neosho plays McDonald County for fifth place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Joplin and the Webb City JV meet at 4 p.m. on Thursday for seventh place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.