A deep Carl Junction boys soccer team returns an experienced senior class from last year’s 5-19 campaign.
The Bulldogs lost five players to graduation last year. Carl Junction retains seven seniors this fall in Carsten Bittner (midfielder), Jaxon Blackford (fullback), JT Foulk (forward), Jayden Wingo (fullback), Nevan Challenger (fullback), Owen Numata (fullback) and Jayden Arzett (fullback).
“Not all of our seniors were starters, but we do return seven starters from last year,” Carl Junction coach Ed Miller said. “So we are getting some players back. We have around 38 kids out which is huge for us compared to the last two to three years. We have about 16 freshmen coming in. Our depth is really strong. Now it’s about coming together as a team. If we can work for each other, that will help us out. That will allow us to make strides and get better throughout the season.”
The Bulldogs also welcome back junior midfielder Quinn Vogel and sophomore midfielder Gavin Cowger. Miller noted junior Nolan Blackford, who plays forward and midfielder, is returning after nursing an injury during his sophomore season.
One of the team’s top newcomers will be junior Carter Gau, who will contribute at a midfield position for Carl Junction. Gau’s played club soccer the last two years down in Arkansas.
A number of freshmen look to make an instant impact for the Bulldogs. Blake Miller will be the team’s starting goalkeeper, while Nolan Couck and Zack Teeter all are poised to fight for significant varsity time.
Asked about the team’s biggest strength entering the season, Miller said it’s Carl Junction’s depth.
“I think depth is going to be huge,” Miller said. “With 38 players, they know if they don’t work hard, we have enough players to come in and help out. I’m hoping the depth is going to encourage competition. It’s going to make them work hard, so we can get better each and every day because they know somebody is behind that wants to play.
“With our depth, we can sub players in and out, off the bench and there’s not going to be a tremendous drop off like year’s past when we didn’t have the numbers. I’m really excited about our depth.”
The Bulldogs host Webb City on Aug. 30 to open the season.
