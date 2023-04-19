Carl Junction was tied with Branson late in a girls soccer match on Wednesday night at Carl Junction High School.
That is until Jocelyn Brown found Hannah Franks for a goal in the 73rd minute of the contest to take a 2-1 lead. Ella Anderson struck for a goal of her own five minutes later on an assist from Ally Wrestler to grab the 3-1 victory.
The only first-half goal came in the 34th minute when Franks scored for CJ to make it 1-0. Hailey Merwin got an assist for that goal.
Branson would tie the game at one apiece 34 minutes later, in the second half, on a goal from Kloey Alms. Freshman Laura Farmer collected the assist.
Carl Junction improves to 13-1 while the Pirates fall to 4-7.
Chrissy Figueroa had three saves for the Bulldogs as the Pirates had just four shots on goal. Tatum Worth picked up 18 saves on CJ's 21 shots on goal.
Carl Junction is back in action on Tuesday as it hosts Webb City with junior varsity beginning at 5 p.m.
The jv game on Wednesday night ended in a 1-1 draw between the Bulldogs and Pirates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.