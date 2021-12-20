The Galena (Kan.) boys basketball team led the entire game Monday in defeating host McCauley Catholic 63-33.
Galena jumped out to a 36-10 halftime lead in dropping the Warriors to 2-7.
Michael Parrigon topped McAuley with nine points.
“Galena is a good ball club,” said McAuley coach Tony Witt. “They will win a lot of games and are very well coached and very unselfish.”
Witt added, “Our guys did not give up and came out in the second half and played better.”
McAuley will play at Wyandotte, Okla., at 5 p.m. Jan. 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.