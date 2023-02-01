It was a slow start for both teams inside Kaminsky Gymansium at Joplin High School on Wednesday night when Carl Junction and Joplin girls met for a Central Ozark Conference basketball contest. Eventually, the Bulldogs would get it going and pull away for a 64-23 victory.
It was 8-5 in favor of the Bulldogs (19-1) after one period of play. CJ shook the early jitters to tally 21 points in the second quarter. Joplin's scoring improved as well, just not to the degree of its opponent. The Eagles were looking at a 29-14 deficit entering halftime.
A 28-point quarter coming out of halftime put the game away for the Bulldogs as they held Joplin in check during stanza No. 3.
Isabella Yust led Joplin (3-15) with seven points in the contest. Carl Junction was paced by Destiny Buerge with 21 points while Kylie Scott added 20 more.
