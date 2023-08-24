CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs and new head coach Todd Hafner will host the Ozark Tigers to open the 2023 campaign.
Last year, with Doug Buckmaster at the helm, the Bulldogs topped the Tigers 42-21 to start the season. CJ finished the year 4-7 while Ozark ended 2-8.
The Bulldogs will look to begin the same way this year.
“We want to compete,” Hafner said. “We want to see our kids play hard.”
Hafner said he isn’t really sure what to expect from Ozark. The Tigers are also being led by a new head coach and the film from last week’s jamboree looked to be pretty basic stuff. Hafner hopes to see his team just be tough and compete to begin the year.
“We have to be prepared for anything and as long as our kids are playing hard, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to make plays,” Hafner added.
That new head coach for Ozark is Jeremy Cordell, who said he has one thing in mind as his team meets CJ in Week 1.
“We work all offseason to play as crisp as possible in the first game,” Cordell said.
The first-year coach added that he would like his group to be disciplined while still playing fast, free and physical. Most importantly, he wants them to play that way for all four quarters.
Hafner has some things he wants to see his team be successful at in order to come away with a win on Friday night.
“Defensively, we want to keep the ball in front of us,” Hafner said. “The most important thing defensively is that we try to make them one-dimensional. We need to do a good job of stopping the run and then from there in the secondary we need to make sure we’re in the right spot and covering our guys up.”
Hafner’s key on offense is to win the ball control part of the game. He sees it being important to keep the ball away from an Ozark team that will look to move fast.
He will look for Ozark to throw the ball a lot in its spread offense. Which is why he believes keeping the ball out of the Tigers’ hands will help in coming away with the win. The more clock Hafner’s Bulldogs can burn, the less time for Ozark to move it up and down field into the end zone.
Cordell anticipates a “disciplined” Carl Junction team and looks for the Bulldogs to play a similar style of football as his crew that will focus on limiting turnovers and winning a field position battle.
“We always talk about doing our 1/11th,” Cordell added. “It takes all 11 guys doing their job and executing in order to be successful.”
The heat has been a factor in many teams’ practice schedules and amount of practice they can have. Carl Junction is one of just a select number of teams that have the luxury of being able to practice indoors during this hot weather.
“We’re very blessed that we have a place to practice, other than a gym, when it gets hot like this,” Hafner said.
Cordell added that the end goal is to keep everyone healthy in this heat, and it will require some adapting and adjusting to the conditions.
He expects some jitters in his first game back in Carl Junction and first as the leader of the football program.
“I think no matter what season or how many years you’ve been coaching, there’s always those first-game jitters,” Hafner said. “With this group of kids, they’ve really done a good job of helping us coaches set our minds at ease because they’re practicing well.”
