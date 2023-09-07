Both the Carl Junction Bulldogs and Neosho Wildcats have been on the losing end of their first two games of the 2023 season.
That will change for one of them on Friday night at 7 p.m. as Neosho travels to Carl Junction.
The Bulldogs bring a 25 point-per-game average into this home contest while the Wildcats have been scoring 19 a contest.
"We're continuing to get better every week," Neosho head coach Brandon Taute said. "The scores may not show it but we played a lot better Week 2 than we did Week 1. ... We're happy with our development. We've said all year long that we're just trying to be playing our best football at district time. I think we're on track to do that."
Neosho is coming off a 46-17 loss against Nixa, the Wildcats fell in a one-score game at Willard to open the season.
Carl Junction has now scored 20-plus points in both games this year after a 47-28 loss to Webb City.
"We were pleased with our kids' effort," Carl Junction head coach Todd Hafner said. "It's one of those things where you're never pleased with the outcome unless if it's a win. We did a lot of things really well Friday night against a very good Webb City team."
Neosho may be averaging just 19 ppg so far this year, but Hafner is not letting that be the story of the Wildcats' offense as he prepares his team for this matchup.
"Offensively, they're very good," Hafner said. "Defensively, they're very sound. Their quarterback is outstanding. In order for us to win the game, we're going to have to do a lot like we did last week."
As for Taute, he wants to see his guys get a better start out of the gate Friday night than they did at Willard.
"We came out kind of slow in Week 1 so we're hoping that we play a little better on the road than we did in Week 1," he said.
Coach Taute is looking for his offense to stay ahead of the chains in this matchup and avoid 'shooting ourselves in the foot.' Another key for him is staying on blocks whether that is offensive linemen or skill positions.
Carl Junction runs an offense that is a little foreign to area teams and teams inside the Central Ozark Conference. Neosho will be tested with a look at this offense and Taute is ready to see his group respond well.
"They're running a split-back veer out of shotgun on offense. We haven't really seen that around here for a little while," Taute said. "So, it's a little bit different but it's still triple option."
Taute wants to see his defense stick to assignments and remain physical when tackling ball carriers. He noted that Carl Junction also plays a couple of different styles defensively.
Hafner said has liked the production he's gotten from senior Johnny Starks so far this year.
"I think Johnny Starks is showing right now that he's the best player we have on offense and defense," Hafner said.
Hafner added that his quarterback Dexter Merrell also has played well this year and that he was impressed by his linemen on the offensive and defensive side of the ball this past week.
He said his key for his team this week is finding a way to finish more plays to get more execution. The Bulldogs have been in the right spot plenty of times, coach said, just not always executing properly.
Denver Welch has been a key offensive player for Neosho with more than 100 yards in both games at running back. Welch has tallied 222 yards on 51 carries for an average of 4.4 yards per tote. Taute credited his offensive linemen for part of that production as well.
He calls Tyrone Harris "one of the better receivers in the area." Harris was north of 100 yards receiving last week and has a total of 20 catches for 177 yards. His quarterback, Quenton Hughes, is now 49 of 75 for a completion percentage of 65% to go along with 387 air yards.
"Quenton Hughes is the leader of our offense so we will continue to rely on him to make the right reads and distribute the ball as it needs to be," Taute said.
Defensive players who stand out are Korbyn York, Trey Hardin and Drake Swift from the linebacker positions. Hardin and York lead the Wildcats with 25 total tackles and Swift adds 20.
"We've really got a group of kids that have bought in and are doing a great job working together," Taute said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.