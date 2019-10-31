As their 4-5 records indicate, Carl Junction and Willard went through a roller-coaster during Central Ozark Conference season.
"I'd say we are both very similar," Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. "Early on they got off to a slow start. They had very high expectations this year. I know their senior class is a very good class. Some of them have been playing (varsity) since they were freshmen.
"We were a very up and down team early in the year. I think we've gotten better as the season progressed. Hopefully we're playing our best football now."
The Bulldogs and Tigers have a rematch for higher stakes tonight at 7 in Willard. It's a first-round game in the Class 4 District 6 playoffs, and the winner advances to next week's game against the Webb City-McDonald County winner.
The teams met in the fourth week of the season, and Willard rode a big second quarter to a 48-6 home victory.
The Tigers tallied 34 points in the second period to open a 41-0 halftime cushion. Three of Willard's five TDs in the quarter came on big plays — Austin Joplin's 52-yard interception return and Reece Dawson touchdown strikes to Eli Aye covering 57 and 66 yards.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs' offense had three first downs and 54 yards in the first half.
"I think we were still trying to find our way offensively," Buckmaster said. "The prior week against Republic we'd play a very good offensive football game at home. We went to Willard the next week and did just the opposite of what we did here at home. We did not play well offensively well at all.
"It was a tight 7-0 game at the end of the first quarter, and things just fell apart. We turned the ball over multiple times on offense and couldn't get anything going. We had two interceptions returned for touchdown and had another interception around our 20. Defensively we played well but offensively we couldn't help them. They hit a couple of big plays in the second quarter and it got away from us ... boom, you're down 41 at the half before you know it.
"We came back and actually competed very well in the second half and played hard. Willard scored once and we scored once in the second half. Hopefully we are a better team than what we were when we were there the first time. If we can eliminate the turnovers, I think we can fare well."
The Bulldogs scored in the fourth quarter on Drew Patterson's 76-yard pass to Cole Stewart.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 48-17 loss to COC champion Joplin, but Buckmaster saw some good things from his team.
"Last week versus Joplin, offensively we had 350 yards total offense but we turned the ball over five times," he said. :Against Joplin you have to take your shots and when we took our shots, it didn't come out on the positive side and we threw interceptions.
"We did a lot of good things last week. Joplin is very talented on both sides of the ball. I was pleased ... we got off to the worst possible start (Joplin returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and made an early interception) that we could have in a game, but we came back and played hard in the first half. We did not win the game but a lot of positives."
For the season the Bulldogs average 293 yards on offense — 113 rushing and 180 passing.
Patterson is completing 58 percent of his passes — 101-of-174 for 1,464 yards wigth 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Noah Southern is the top receiver with 31 catches for 348 yards and four TDs, followed by Stewart (28 for 591, 6 TDs) and Garret Taylor (21 for 265, 3 TDs). Brady Sims is the top rusher with 127 carries for 518 yards and four scores.
Southern also is the top tackler with 48 tackles, and Hunter Row has 38 tackles.
