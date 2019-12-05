CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In a championship clash between two top-10 ranked girls basketball teams in Class 4, Carl Junction’s Katie Scott ultimately stole the show.
The senior guard/forward poured in 21 points and played disruptive defense throughout the night to help lift the seventh-ranked Bulldogs to a 53-39 win over fifth-ranked Nevada in the title game of the CJ Classic on Thursday at Carl Junction High School.
Carl Junction (3-0) led by as many as 14 points and held a double-digit advantage for most of the second half.
Nevada (2-1), facing an 11-point deficit at halftime, briefly trimmed the deficit to six points midway through the third quarter when Alison Bower found the bottom of the net on a 3-point attempt. Then Scott scored five quick points — two on a driving layup and three on an and-1 conversion — to widen the Bulldogs’ lead back up to 10. Scott registered 11 points in the quarter to help her team claim a 10-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Nevada drew no closer than nine points in the final stanza.
The Tigers, hesitant to drive the lane for most of the night due to the defensive presence of the 6-foot-3 Scott, attempted 24 3-pointers and made just three. The team shot 14-of-45 from the floor and was led by Teagan Charles, who recorded nine points.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, went 20-of-42 from the floor and 4-of-11 from beyond the arc. Scott led the team in scoring while Shila Winder chipped in with 11 points.
Nevada scored the first four points of the game before CJ went on a 12-0 run to take control. Scott accounted for six points during the surge, and the Bulldogs went on to take a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.
Scott was named the tournament’s MVP.
JOPLIN 54, Webb City JV 40
Gabby Quinn and Brooke Nice scored 22 and 16 points, respectively, to aid Joplin to a 14-point victory over the Webb City junior varsity in the seventh-place game.
The Eagles jumped out to an 18-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a 37-30 advantage after limiting the Cardinals to three points in the third quarter.
Nice finished with three makes from 3-point range while Quinn had one.
Kyah Sunborn and Kate Brownfield were Webb City’s leading scorers with 18 and 14 points, respectively.
NEOSHO 50, McDonald County 43
Neosho, which never trailed after the first quarter, staved off a late comeback attempt by McDonald County to clinch fifth place.
The Wildcats built a 16-10 lead through the game’s first eight minutes, and they took a 37-23 advantage into the fourth quarter. The Mustangs logged their best scoring quarter in the fourth with 20 points.
Maile Grindling paced Neosho with 12 points while Reagan McInturff, Halley Merrell and Brylee King chipped in nine, eight and seven points, respectively.
Rita Santillian led McDonald County with 16 points.
SPRINGDALE 49, SENECA 37
After building an 18-12 lead in the first half, Springdale used an 18-8 run in the third quarter to ultimately pull away from Seneca for the win in the third-place game.
Taulee Sisavon paced Springdale with 13 points.
For Seneca, Chelsea Beville scored 14 points and converted a pair of triples. Aliya Grotjohn and Makayla Frensh were the team’s next highest scorers with eight points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.