CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Perhaps it was the offensive breakout Carl Junction was looking for, just not the track meet it turned into.
By the time Republic and Carl Junction took turns up and down Bulldog Stadium on Friday night, the two COC programs combined for 103 points, 1,069 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns, including one defensive score.
The Bulldogs’ defense made two stops with a pair of second-half takeaways to help earn a 55-48 victory over the Tigers as Carl Junction improved to 1-2 overall and in conference play and Republic fell to 1-2.
Carl Junction junior quarterback Drew Patterson, making his first start under center, completed 14-of-20 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Junior tailback Brady Sims added 183 yards rushing on 26 carries with two touchdowns and caught a 71-yard touchdown pass.
In an effort to keep pace, Republic senior quarterback Lucas Hayes passed for 253 yards, rushed for 208 yards and had a hand in on six of the seven Tiger touchdowns.
“Our offensive line stepped up tonight and they did really good tonight, proud of them,” Patterson said. “We had some success on the short crossing routes, the screen game and the big play to Brady coming out the backfield.
“But it goes back to the offensive line; they allowed us to establish the run which opened up opportunities in the passing game.”
Sims racked up 123 of his 183 yards on 17 carries in the second half behind tackles Sage Honey and Jesse Cassatt, guards Reese Bonjour and Brody Hall and center Micah Lieberman.
“I give it all to the offensive line. We worked all week after two tough games and it all came together tonight,” Sims said. “The line was able to seal the edge and we were able to get to outside on the stretch play and get some yards.”
It was the play-action pass off the stretch play where Sims got open down the far sideline hauling in a 71-yard touchdown pass to immediately answer after Republic scored on a 72-yard interception return.
“I bounced off one guy and I stayed to the outside. They let me go and it was a perfect throw,” Sims said.
Patterson’s five touchdown passes covered 21 yards to Mylas Derfelt in the first quarter, 39 yards to Noah Southern and 71 yards to Sims in the second quarter, 29 yards to Cole Stewart in the third quarter and 17 yards to Garret Taylor in the fourth quarter.
Sims first rushing touchdown was 33 yards to cap a seven play, 65-yard drive to open the second half. Southern’s leaping fourth-quarter interception at the Republic 40 and 37 yard return set up Sims second touchdown run with 2:22 remaining and opened a 55-41 lead.
Teagan Armentrout had a first-half interception and Hunter Row recovered a fumble on the Tigers first possession of the second half that led to Stewart’s touchdown catch and the Bulldogs opened a two-touchdown lead.
Hayes had four rushing touchdowns — 3, 7, 3 and 24 yards — and two passing touchdowns of 57 yards to Claye White and 10 yards to Gavin Walker. White’s 72-yard interception return tied the game at 21 with 2:30 left before halftime and the game was tied at 28 at halftime.
