Carl Junction won't overlook or underestimate Branson and its 0-2 season record at 7 p.m. today in their Central Ozark Conference game in Branson.
"I do know this," Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster said. "Webb City and Carthage have both been there the last two years and barely escaped with wins. I don't know what it is, but they tend to pull of an upset or a near-upset every year down there."
The Bulldogs (1-1) might be facing the healthiest Branson squad to date.
"In the first week when they played Nixa, I've heard they had some kids out due to quarantine," Buckmaster said. "Then this past week against Ozark, it looked like they had some kids back.
"Branson plays a high-risk defense. They attack defensively all the time from different looks. With high risk, they can cause you a lot of problems, but they can also give up some big plays. Offensively their schemes are very good. The quarterback can throw the ball a little bit."
Carl Junction is looking to bounce back from last week's 21-20 home loss to Carthage after leading 20-7 at halftime.
The Bulldogs scored all 20 points in the second quarter but then had just three offensive series in the second half.
"At the end of the first quarter we finally started playing well," Buckmaster said. "We played tremendously well in the second quarter and were able to go in at halftime with the lead. The thing that hindered us the most in the second half was we never had the ball. We ran 17 offensive plays in the second half, and eight of them were on the last drive of the game. Our first series of the second half we drove it to their 45 and got called for holding. That killed that drive, and then our next possession, we had the ball around the 45-yard line with fourth down and a half-yard. Do you go for it or do you punt it? We still had the lead, and I elected to punt. In hindsight, if I knew we weren't going to get the ball back for an extended period of time, I may have gone for it. But you make the decisions and live with them.
"It was a good high school football game. It just didn't get finished the way we wanted. We played tremendous run defense against Carthage, held them to 210 rushing yards on 50-some attempts. They controlled the ball in the second half and we were poor (defensively) on third and fourth downs. We had numerous third down-and-10s, fourth down-and-10, fourth down-and-20 and they converted three or four of those."
After the tough loss, Buckmaster said his team had a routine week of practice.
"It's like it is every week," Buckmaster said. "We're pretty consistent in practice. Obviously we were all disappointed and we would have liked to have seen it go the other way. But that's part of it. That's football. We can sit around and think about it on Saturday and Sunday but then on Monday we have to let it go and get back to work."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.